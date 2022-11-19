ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm

By Chris Novak
 4 days ago
A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out.

Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you might think, they’re certainly committed .

As the snowstorm that caused the team’s game against Cleveland to move to Detroit’s Ford Field waged on , it piled up a ton of snow. A group of Bills Mafia decided to help one of their own. Offensive lineman Spencer Brown was graciously helped out by several fans as they aimed to clear out his driveway. He posted a video on his Instagram account and praised “The City of Good Neighbors.”

He posted, by way of CBS Sports who tweeted , “Bills Mafia is out there clearing the driveway for offensive tackle Spencer Brown to make it to the airport.”

You certainly won’t find many fanbases willing to go the extra mile. Just ask Von Miller . Bills fans definitely can hang their hat on this one. Now to see if the team can actually make it to the airport and to the game on Sunday.

