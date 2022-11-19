ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Teen arrested after driving without license, police find gun and marijuana in car

 4 days ago

Madera Police are seeing a spike in illegal firearms that they're taking off the streets.

The most recent was found when a teen was speeding through the area of Gateway and Cleveland drive.

When the teen was pulled over, he was found without a license and in possession of an unserialized handgun, several types of marijuana vape pens, narcotics and cash.

The teen was booked in the Madera County Juvenile hall for several charges including possession of an illegal weapon and felony narcotics sales.

Zelda Hyrule
3d ago

Damn all those brands are even fake black market brands lol. Kids heading in the wrong direction. Again where the heck are the parents?

