Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Depose Dr. Fauci Tomorrow
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech. “Tomorrow, along with my colleague from Louisiana, my Office and I...
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs through mid-2023, but there's a catch
Louisiana will gain 3,500 new oilfield jobs by June, but it won't be enough to recoup those lost since the COVID pandemic began in early 2020, a new LSU study says. The forecast is included in the "2023 Gulf Coast Energy Outlook," released last week by the LSU Center for Energy Studies.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
Louisiana a hot spot for flu; Acadiana leads state in positive cases
After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
NBC 10 News Today: Senator Bill Cassidy announces he is not running for Louisiana governor
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Amy Rosso shared details on Senator Cassidy’s decision to not run for governor and his focus in the days to follow. For more details, watch the clip above.
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
He wrongly got a life sentence under Louisiana’s repeat offender law. Now he'll walk free.
A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender law for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the state's Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges. East Baton Rouge...
Louisiana breaks lowest unemployment rate record, again
The Louisiana unemployment rate has fallen for the fifth month in a row.
Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk
Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish.
Flu on the rise in Louisiana
As local residents prepare for the holiday season, the Louisiana Department of Health employees are striving to help keep residents and loved ones healthy and safe. The LDH has reported a general increase in influenza activity in Louisiana and that it has already reached its highest point in the past five years.
Flu runs rampant in Louisiana as the holidays approach
NEW ORLEANS - After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
Low ratings didn’t disqualify weak insurers from taking risky policies from Louisiana Citizens
State lawmakers created one rule that insurers had to follow if they wanted to take over risky policies carried by the state-run insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The private companies needed a letter grade of B+ or better from the leading rating firm A.M. Best —...
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
New Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed in Louisiana Premiering on Thanksgiving Day
It seems like Louisiana has been the hotbed for Christmas movies and there is yet another one that was filmed in the Bayou State that is set to premiere tomorrow night.
