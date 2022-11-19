ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KYTV

Phelps Grove Park to be home to Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board’s first-ever musical playground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Todd Young loves to bring his six-year-old grandson Max Johnson to the playground at Phelps Grove Park. “He loves the parks,” Todd said. “And it’s so much fun to see him make friends so quickly and enjoy it with all the kids at the park. Anybody can come to the park regardless of their financial situation and have a great time.”
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Experience the Dutton Family Christmas Show this Holiday Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Duttons have a new home this holiday season! Because of an unfortunate incident this past summer, you can catch them at Yakov Smirnoff’s theater in Branson for their 2022 Christmas Show. Kadee Brosseau talks with Abby Dutton about what you can expect to see at the show this year and when their theater will be back up and running in today’s episode of Explore Branson.
KYTV

VFW post 3404 host “Veterans Stand Down” event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, food pantries.
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KOLR10 News

Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
KYTV

Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
KYTV

Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
KYTV

Springfield-Branson National Airport preparing for busy holiday week of travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are preparing for a busy week of travel. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 48,000 flights across the country on Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Airport officials remind you of a few things to make your travel smooth. Most important, give yourself plenty...
KYTV

Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The Marching Mizzou marching band will be one of 12 marching bands in the lineup. According to a press release, the 350-person band will lead the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
KOLR10 News

Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
Ozarks First.com

Pet Connection: “Charlie” with Watching Over Whiskers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Marci Bowling with Watching Over Whiskers joins KOLR10 Daybreak to discuss current needs at its shelter that specializes in care for cats. This week’s pet, Charlie, is one of the dozens of cats that Watching Over Whiskers cares for at its location on east Sunshine.
KYTV

Executive Director of Springfield’s library system has concerns about Secretary of State’s proposal for minors’ access to books

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene County Library system recently met with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft about his controversial proposal that would stop state funding for libraries that allow minors access to age-inappropriate material. Regina Greer Cooper is the Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene...
