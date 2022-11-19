Read full article on original website
Phelps Grove Park to be home to Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board’s first-ever musical playground
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Todd Young loves to bring his six-year-old grandson Max Johnson to the playground at Phelps Grove Park. “He loves the parks,” Todd said. “And it’s so much fun to see him make friends so quickly and enjoy it with all the kids at the park. Anybody can come to the park regardless of their financial situation and have a great time.”
SPONSORED The Place: Experience the Dutton Family Christmas Show this Holiday Season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Duttons have a new home this holiday season! Because of an unfortunate incident this past summer, you can catch them at Yakov Smirnoff’s theater in Branson for their 2022 Christmas Show. Kadee Brosseau talks with Abby Dutton about what you can expect to see at the show this year and when their theater will be back up and running in today’s episode of Explore Branson.
VFW post 3404 host “Veterans Stand Down” event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, food pantries.
The City of Springfield plans to 'reimagine' Lake Springfield. You can have input.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
Former Springfield mayor dies at 99
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release. McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993. Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and […]
Springfield warming shelters still need volunteers; at risk of closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warming centers in Springfield still need your help volunteering, especially with more cold weather coming to the region. Grace United Methodist Church at 600 South Jefferson Avenue is now the permanent meal site, pick-up, and drop-off point, seven days a week. The meal starts at 5:30...
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
Nixa’s McCauley Park playground equipment removed for new park; some upset over handling
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - There was a weekend surprise for visitors to McCauley Park in Nixa. The playground had been torn out of the ground and piled by the road to make room for a new inclusive playground. Cassidy Mitchell lives near McCauley Park. He posted a video on a...
Springfield-Branson National Airport preparing for busy holiday week of travel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are preparing for a busy week of travel. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 48,000 flights across the country on Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Airport officials remind you of a few things to make your travel smooth. Most important, give yourself plenty...
Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. The Marching Mizzou marching band will be one of 12 marching bands in the lineup. According to a press release, the 350-person band will lead the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.
Missouri State Highway Patrol expecting extra holiday traffic; full force of officers planned
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash happened every 11 minutes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year. They expect more to be on the road this year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will have as many troopers on the roads as possible...
Burglaries historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an excellent time to secure your home as many pack up for holiday travel. Springfield police say burglaries tend to climb this time of year, and local security businesses are seeing an uptick in services,. “A lot of people are wanting to feel safer...
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
Pet Connection: “Charlie” with Watching Over Whiskers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Marci Bowling with Watching Over Whiskers joins KOLR10 Daybreak to discuss current needs at its shelter that specializes in care for cats. This week’s pet, Charlie, is one of the dozens of cats that Watching Over Whiskers cares for at its location on east Sunshine.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Executive Director of Springfield’s library system has concerns about Secretary of State’s proposal for minors’ access to books
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene County Library system recently met with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft about his controversial proposal that would stop state funding for libraries that allow minors access to age-inappropriate material. Regina Greer Cooper is the Executive Director of the Springfield-Greene...
