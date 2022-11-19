Companies Must Stop Marketing Unauthorized Products Or Risk Enforcement, According to FDA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters Nov. 16, 2022, to five firms for the unauthorized marketing of 15 different e-cigarette products. Each e-cigarette product is packaged to look like toys, food, or cartoon characters and is likely to promote use by youth. None of the manufacturers submitted a premarket application for any of the unauthorized products.

5 DAYS AGO