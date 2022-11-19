Read full article on original website
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire
Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to officials, the highway will shut down around 9 a.m. to remove the...
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
Homicide scene at Hayne Blvd. in Little Woods
Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard
Motwani plans for rooftop penthouse apartments on Frenchmen Street building dead for now
Businessman Kishore “Mike” Motwani’s plans to add rooftop penthouse units to a historically significant building in the Faubourg Marigny is dead for now, after the developer pulled his request for City Council approval of the project amid mounting opposition. The council was originally scheduled to hear the...
1 shot, 1 questioned in Seventh Ward shooting Monday
Just after 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Joseph Guillaume Place, formally McShane Place
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
Shooting on I-10 Service Road sends man to hospital
According to officers, the shooting happened in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road.
Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.
Plaquemines Parish drinking water advisory lifted
BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish Government officials lifted the drinking water advisory for areas between Empire Bridge and Venice. The order went in place on Sept. 28 due to saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River. Officials said residents who precaution due to high sodium levels in the water...
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
NOPD searching for vehicle and driver in fatal downtown hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Central Business District. According to NOPD, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Canal and South Liberty streets around 12 a.m.
Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
JPSO investigates after man found shot dead outside Gretna home
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Gretna. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that it happened at about 11:30 pm Monday in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive. “Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence....
