NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO