New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Eight people escape two-alarm New Orleans house fire

Eight people escaped a two-alarm house fire Saturday morning in the Broadmoor neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Three residents and five visitors fled the fire, which was reported at 7:28 a.m. in the 3600 block of Napoleon Avenue. It destroyed a vehicle, the garage and two rooms in the back of the two-story, wood-frame residence, firefighters said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to officials, the highway will shut down around 9 a.m. to remove the...
GRAMERCY, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Plaquemines Parish drinking water advisory lifted

BELLE CHASSE, La. — Plaquemines Parish Government officials lifted the drinking water advisory for areas between Empire Bridge and Venice. The order went in place on Sept. 28 due to saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River. Officials said residents who precaution due to high sodium levels in the water...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
wgno.com

Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
SAINT AMANT, LA
WWL

JPSO investigates after man found shot dead outside Gretna home

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in unincorporated Gretna. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that it happened at about 11:30 pm Monday in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive. “Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground outside a residence....
GRETNA, LA

