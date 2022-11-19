Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
WSVN-TV
Yo-ho, yo-ho, Bluefoot Pirate Adventures is offering a private sunset cruise for adults
If being a pirate means drinking bottles of rum while sailing the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway, sign us up, mates. A sunset cruise for adults promises a pirate’s life for you — water cannons included. Deco’s Alex Miranda has the arr-rated story. Shiver me timbers, Lynn and...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Rib Spherical Up taking place right this moment in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Rib Round Up gets underway Saturday at noon at the iThink Financial Amphitheater with all the finger-lickin’ BBQ and live country music. Rib Round Up set to open gates at noon in West Palm Beach. Saturday morning vendors started putting meat...
bocaratontribune.com
Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s, Delray
Music at St. Paul’s presents A Festival of Lessons & Carols. Delray Beach, FL – On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3pm, Music at St. Paul’s will present a Festival of Christmas Lessons & Carols. Featuring the Chancel Choir of St. Paul’s under the direction of Dr. David Macfarlane, this service will include carol settings by John Rutter, David Willcocks, William Mathias, Mack Wilberg, John Rutter and Morton Lauridsen. The service will also feature congregational Christmas Carols and lighting of candles. Organ voluntaries by Cèsar Franck and Gerald Near will be played on the Moeller pipe organ..
Bounce Sporting Club Plans Delray Location
It’s the fourth location for the high-end sports-bar-meets-nightlife brand
west-palm-beach-news.com
The Story of the Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside
A legendary West Palm Beach nightclub is ready for its second act. An air of nobility surrounded the African-American ballrooms and juke joints of the Jim Crow south. Baltimore had the Royal Theater; Atlanta, the Royal Peacock. There was the Harlem Duke Social Club in Mobile; Club Paradise, in Memphis; the Ritz, in Jacksonville.
Is Ocean One Bar & Grille’s $5.99 Lunch Too Good to Be True? Dan I. Cook Investigates
Like most people, I’ve been shocked by rising restaurant prices within the last two years. I’ve questioned some of these high prices and have felt the wrath of some restaurant employees. All of a sudden, like seeing land after a long voyage across the sea, comes Ocean One...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Jupiter: The Complete Guide
With warm, clear waters, stunning beaches, and turquoise lagoons, Jupiter is the gem of Palm Beach County. It’s the perfect vacation spot, whether you’re looking to rest or enjoy one of its many activities. And while the town itself is located in Florida, it would be no exaggeration to say that fishing in Jupiter is out of this world.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
cbs12.com
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Alba Palm Seaside is the brand new luxurious waterfront condominium in West Palm Seaside
Alba Palm Beach’s sales office opened last month with a reservation boon that set aside about 35% of its units in the first few days as inventory in West Palm Beach’s luxury condo market remains tight. The Alba development is another sign that the demand for residential options...
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
Fast Casual
Huey Magoo's opens in North Ft Lauderdale
Huey Magoo's opened a store Monday in North Lauderdale, Florida, marking its 37th location, according to a company press release. The 2,000-square-foot end-cap restaurant is the fourth of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise, Coral Springs and Oakland Park, that Huey Magoo's franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. Other target areas include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
travelexperta.com
Sailfish Marina Buffet Breakfast, Restaurant in Florida
What’s a great way to spend quality time with the family? Pigging out at a restaurant in Florida with a breakfast buffet, with tons of bacon and even better views. The Sailfish Marina in West Palm Beach is the right choice. The location can’t be beaten. The food is totally mediocre, but after visiting tons of restaurants I’ve seen to accept that the ones with the best locations, rarely go out of their way to make outstanding food.
theplaidhorse.com
The Dressage Foundation Selects Five Young Riders to Participate in Dream Program: Wellington 2023
The Dressage Foundation (TDF) is pleased to announce that five young adults will participate in the second Young Rider Dream Program trip to Wellington, Florida, in January 2023. Thanks to generous donors, the Dream Program is a fully funded opportunity for riders who are 18-22 years old, riding Third Level and above, and who have never trained or competed in Wellington.
Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
matadornetwork.com
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
