Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Dobyns-Bennett wins two in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team is having some fun in the sun. The Indians, spearheaded by Dante Oliver, won their second Thanksgiving game in two days on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Dyer wins in return to East
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the school whose arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge boys basketball team came out on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second...
Kingsport Times-News
Providence wins overtime thriller at Hardee's Classic
JONESBOROUGH — Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start off Tuesday action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers. Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs welcome Appalachian State to Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle. ETSU hosts Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge girls open Food City Thanksgiving Classic with win
BLUFF CITY — A strong second half propelled the West Ridge girls basketball team to a victory in the opening game of the eighth Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome. The Lady Wolves (1-3) shot 14-for-22 in the second half to pull away in a 70-58 win...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1
The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill, and the boys from Volunteer, 62-59 over Lakeway Christian.
Kingsport Times-News
Three ETSU football players enter transfer portal
JOHNSON CITY — The expected defections have begun for East Tennessee State following a difficult football season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women rout Morehead St. for fourth straight win
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State on Sunday at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs took the 54-35 nonconference victory in which they never trailed.
2022 Arby’s Classic bracket draw finalizes field
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representatives from five local teams were present on Sunday afternoon, as the 2022 Arby’s Classic bracket took more definite shape. Five area teams: Tennessee High, Greeneville, Dobyns-Bennett, Gate City and Twin Springs will go toe-to-toe with some top talent from across the country beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. Knox Webb and […]
Grammy-winning Elizabethton native Stanton returns to Bonnie Kate stage for jazz night
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — His jazz chops have taken him all over the world, but Justin Stanton’s always happy to play for a hometown crowd in his native Elizabethton. “I owe everything to my upbringing in Elizabethton and the mentorship I had through particularly both my band directors, Rick Simerly and Perry Elliott, and also […]
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’
JOHNSON CITY — As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. In 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as...
Kingsport Times-News
Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth
Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City amends Turkey Trot route at last minute
A day before the annual Turkey Trot kicks off on Thanksgiving, the Johnson City Commission met Wednesday to amend the route, reverting back to the original route for the race. Commissioners met at 7:45 a.m. to discuss the change in a meeting that lasted about five minutes. Commissioners approved the route for this year's Turkey Trot, a 5K run through parts of downtown, on Nov. 3. A city spokesperson said the change was necessitated because of ongoing construction on parts of the new route, and because the city hadn't anticipated that the original route would be paved in time for the run.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95
Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but yesterday took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument now stands in...
Tips on cooking up Thanksgiving sides from Texas Roadhouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Entertaining this holiday but not sure where to start? Most people think of turkey first on Thanksgiving, but side dishes are equally as important, according to Texas Roadhouse staff. Michelle Phelps and Craig Phelps, both chefs at Texas Roadhouse, took to the kitchen with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to […]
Southwest Virginia band 49 Winchester has song featured in ‘Yellowstone’ episode
A Russell County-native band is continuing to make big waves in the music industry.
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
Onward State
Kenny Chesney To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center March 25
Kenny Chesney is coming to Happy Valley, folks. The country music star will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “I Go Back” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, December 2. Kelsea Ballerini will perform on stage before Chesney.
