ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Dobyns-Bennett wins two in Destin 

DESTIN, Fla. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team is having some fun in the sun. The Indians, spearheaded by Dante Oliver, won their second Thanksgiving game in two days on Tuesday.
DESTIN, FL
Kingsport Times-News

Dyer wins in return to East

BLUFF CITY — In a return to the school whose arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge boys basketball team came out on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Providence wins overtime thriller at Hardee's Classic

JONESBOROUGH — Providence Academy survived an overtime thriller to start off Tuesday action in the boys’ opening round of the 33rd Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. Defending Hardee’s champion David Crockett and Unicoi County rolled in their openers. Isaiah Peters-Daniels led Providence Academy to a 62-60 overtime...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs welcome Appalachian State to Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle. ETSU hosts Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge girls open Food City Thanksgiving Classic with win

BLUFF CITY — A strong second half propelled the West Ridge girls basketball team to a victory in the opening game of the eighth Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome. The Lady Wolves (1-3) shot 14-for-22 in the second half to pull away in a 70-58 win...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1

The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill, and the boys from Volunteer, 62-59 over Lakeway Christian.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Three ETSU football players enter transfer portal

JOHNSON CITY — The expected defections have begun for East Tennessee State following a difficult football season. At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women rout Morehead St. for fourth straight win

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State on Sunday at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs took the 54-35 nonconference victory in which they never trailed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2022 Arby’s Classic bracket draw finalizes field

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Representatives from five local teams were present on Sunday afternoon, as the 2022 Arby’s Classic bracket took more definite shape. Five area teams: Tennessee High, Greeneville, Dobyns-Bennett, Gate City and Twin Springs will go toe-to-toe with some top talent from across the country beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. Knox Webb and […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles vows to ‘keep this from happening again’

JOHNSON CITY — As the worst football season in his career comes to an end, East Tennessee State coach George Quarles says he is reminded of a time when things seemed just as low. In 2000, Maryville High School lost the first four games of Quarles’ second season as...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pine Oaks golf course sees revenue growth

Pine Oaks golf course is on the upswing. According to the city, the course saw a 4% increase in holes played this year — amounting to a 9% increase in revenue. Golf Manager Bryan Bentley shared those numbers with Johnson City's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at a recent meeting. Rounds played and revenue have increased annually at Pine Oaks, which is operated through Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City amends Turkey Trot route at last minute

A day before the annual Turkey Trot kicks off on Thanksgiving, the Johnson City Commission met Wednesday to amend the route, reverting back to the original route for the race. Commissioners met at 7:45 a.m. to discuss the change in a meeting that lasted about five minutes. Commissioners approved the route for this year's Turkey Trot, a 5K run through parts of downtown, on Nov. 3. A city spokesperson said the change was necessitated because of ongoing construction on parts of the new route, and because the city hadn't anticipated that the original route would be paved in time for the run.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hillman, eight-year MLB veteran, dies at 95

Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95. A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni

ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but yesterday took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument now stands in...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tips on cooking up Thanksgiving sides from Texas Roadhouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Entertaining this holiday but not sure where to start? Most people think of turkey first on Thanksgiving, but side dishes are equally as important, according to Texas Roadhouse staff. Michelle Phelps and Craig Phelps, both chefs at Texas Roadhouse, took to the kitchen with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Onward State

Kenny Chesney To Perform At Bryce Jordan Center March 25

Kenny Chesney is coming to Happy Valley, folks. The country music star will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist is coming to Penn State as part of his “I Go Back” tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday, December 2. Kelsea Ballerini will perform on stage before Chesney.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy