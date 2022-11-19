Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man, 46, killed in hit-and-run crash; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 24th Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side; suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during an apparent robbery attempt on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on South Calaveras Street near Elvira Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa
ATASCOSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they alleged burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone. Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, according to a post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, authorities […]
KTSA
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
Investigation underway after off-duty SAPD officer shoots at stolen car that was fleeing
SAN ANTONIO — A carjacking that began at a south-side auto parts store ended in a crash about an hour later and a few blocks away after an off-duty officer shot at the fleeing stolen vehicle, San Antonio police said. Police declined to confirm many of the details about...
Texas Woman Sets Boyfriend's House On Fire After Woman Answers His Phone
Turns out the woman who answered the phone was actually the boyfriend's relative.
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend identified
An update on a fatal accident on Saturday, when a man walking on the shoulder of Northwest Loop 410 near the Ingram exit was struck by a vehicle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Ruben Antonio Griego Junior. The driver who struck him left the scene and was found...
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s Strip bar owners rally for Colorado victims while SAPD increases patrols amid shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has bar and club owners on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio rallying together to reassure patrons that all are welcome to their establishments. Aaron Pena owns the Squeezebox on the strip, and like many...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
KTSA
San Antonio Police find man with gunshot wound walking through East Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating the shooting of a man on the east side early Monday morning. In this case, investigators are trying to find out where the 40-year-old victim was shot after he was found walking along J Street and Roland with a gunshot wound in his back.
KSAT 12
Woman killed in head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A female driver is dead following a head-on vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road. According to police, the woman was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested again after threatening former DA Nico LaHood, court files show
San Antonio – A woman was arrested Tuesday for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation against the former Bexar County district attorney. Rebekah Arreguin, 55, is accused of threatening to harm attorney Nico LaHood and his family. According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Arreguin called LaHood’s...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KSAT 12
Army vet’s military mementos, sports memorabilia stolen from far West Bexar County storage unit
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday was supposed to be a good day for Cody Paulin and his girlfriend as they finally moved into their new home. But when they arrived with friends at Life Storage by Potranco Road and Talley Road, where they had been renting a unit since March, something was off.
