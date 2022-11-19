Drayton Farley & JR Carroll Are Teaming Up On ‘Coal For Christmas’ Run

Two of the most underrated artists in country music are hitting the road together this December, and it’ll be a must-see for anyone lucky enough to be nearby.

In a move reminiscent of Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum’s legendary “Naughty or Nice” Christmas tours from a few years back, up and comers Drayton Farley and J.R. Carroll announced last week their first ever “Coal For Christmas” co-headlining run.

The stretch will start out at Zanzabar in Louisville, KY on December 15, continue at Carol’s Pub in Chicago, IL on the 16th, and wrap up at HI-FI Indy on the 17th. While only lasting a few days, Carroll and Farley are sure to pack a punch, and hopefully there will be more of these in the coming years.

Both artists took to their Instagram accounts to announce the unexpected run of shows.

“COAL FOR CHRISTMAS TOUR!

Me and JR Carroll are finally teaming up and coming at you HOT this December, we’re going to be burning down a few venues and keeping y’all feelin nice and warm. Come witness it all!”

Tickets are already on sale now, so if you’ll be able to make it to a show, go ahead and grab you some.

Not familiar with J.R. Carroll and Drayton Farley yet? Well you’re missing out.

Check out a few of their best songs below.

J.R. Carroll

“Other Than That” – Raging in the Dark EP (2022)

“Red Fern” – Raging in the Dark EP (2022)

“Stay” – Long Story Short EP (2020)

Drayton Farley

“Dreamer” – Walk Home EP (2022)

“Pitchin’ Fits” – A Hard up Life (2021)

“No Good Reason” (2021)

“The Reaper” – Hargrove and Sweet Southern Sadness – The Early Extended Plays (2020)

Make it a priority to see one of these “Coal for Christmas” shows if you can, you’re not going to regret it.

If not, hopefully they’ll throw some more shows on the slate for next year…