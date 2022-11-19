GameDay analysts talk Clemson, UNC ahead of ACC title game

During ESPN’s College GameDay show this morning, a few of the analysts weighed in on ninth-ranked Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) and No. 13 North Carolina (9-1, 6-0) as they approach their clash in the ACC Championship Game next month.

“To me, you look at North Carolina and you look at Clemson – they’re not playing obviously today – but to me it’s about doing what you’re supposed to do, building momentum. It’s about scoring points,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “(UNC quarterback) Drake Maye’s going to do his thing. They’re scoring 40 a game, ninth in the country. Put the playoff to the side — this is going to be a heck of a matchup when they collide, North Carolina and Clemson, in the ACC Championship.”

Clemson of course takes on Miami today at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN) before rounding out the regular season with the annual rivalry game against South Carolina.

North Carolina plays host to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill today (5:30 p.m., ESPN2) before its regular season finale vs. NC State next week.

The Tar Heels are scoring 40.1 points per game entering today, but on the flip side, their defense is allowing 31.3 points per game.

Desmond Howard agreed with Herbstreit that the ACC title game should be a great matchup.

“Absolutely,” he said. “The thing I need to see out of Clemson is – Drake Maye, he’s a special talent, but his special talents are on display because the defense is awful. I need to see UNC’s defense rise to the occasion and get some stops. Offense is good, I need to see better UNC defense.”

The ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (8 p.m., ABC).

“Clemson, we’re not talking about as much because they’re not in the top four, which is abnormal I guess in recent history, and they’re going to be on a collision course to win the ACC still and who knows what that convo is going to look like at the end of the season,” Pat McAfee said.

“But UNC, this is a game – hey, a lot of this is about how you look and everything, I’m learning that in this college world – Drake Maye wants to get to New York (for the Heisman Trophy ceremony) and do something, today’s the day where they’ve got to put the hammer down and I think they will. I love that UNC team.”

