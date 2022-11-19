ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Inconsistent heat, hot water plagues Bronx NYCHA building

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Parkside Houses residents have gone weeks with inconsistent heat and hot water, they told PIX11 News on Monday. Some said they have to sleep in their winter jackets to stay warm at night in the New York City Housing Authority building. Resident Iris Rodriguez said it’s colder inside her apartment than […]
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Jersey City single-family home sets sales record

As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years

Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Sam Zell discovers Jersey City rent control the hard way

If Sam Zell didn’t know Jersey City has rent control, he does now. Zell’s Equity Residential was compelled to roll back drastic rent increases proposed at a waterfront multifamily building after tenants realized they qualified for rent control, the Wall Street Journal reported. Rent increases for part of Portside Towers are now capped at 4 percent. Some residents had been facing 40 percent increases, which the landlord blamed on an algorithm.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Subway service suspended after water main break

NEW YORK - A water main break in Lower Manhattan is causing major delays and suspensions of service on the New York City subway Sunday afternoon. Water flooded the tracks at the Canal Street station, rising nearly to the level of the platform. As a result, there is no train...
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ

