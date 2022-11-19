Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
The annual APOA food drive sets a new record for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers from the Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, Alaska Airport Police and Fire, Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces, and the Alaska State Troopers all participated in this year’s Alaska Peace Officer Association (APOA) Law Enforcement Food Drive. “It is our...
deltawindonline.com
Satellite launch means continued timely information for Alaskans
The Nov. 10 launch of an environmental satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California might not register as a big thing for Alaskans, but it is. The satellite, once in full operation, will bring timely data about the weather, sea ice, wildfires and much...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Serving servicemembers a hot Thanksgiving meal at Fort Wainwright
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - “I feel like I’m like right back at home because I’m with all my friends and everything,” said Private Second Class Aleah McCallum after enjoying a Thanksgiving meal served at Fort Wainwright’s dining facility. On Tuesday, November 22, soldiers and servicemembers...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks soup kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving season
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Fairbanks non-profit Bread Line, Inc. is busy preparing for the holiday season. The non-profit runs Stone Soup Cafe, a soup kitchen near downtown Fairbanks. Five days a week, all year round, volunteers show up to the soup kitchen, eager to help out those...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Ft. Wainwright holds potlach to honor soldiers and veterans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Friday, Nov. 18, members of the Alaska Native community leadership from Ft. Wainwright put on a potlatch to honor the soldiers stationed in Fairbanks, and the veterans from Alaska, saying “Quyanaa” which means thank you. “The native community is coming out here to...
alaskapublic.org
First-of-its-kind research project enlists Fairbanks residents to help sample ‘vapor intrusion’ into homes
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is asking people who live in an area near downtown Fairbanks to participate in a first-of-its kind research project that asks for the public’s help in sampling gases in their homes from soil and groundwater contamination. Researchers hope to get about 30 households in...
guideposts.org
Greetings From Small-Town America: North Pole, Alaska
“Can we go to North Pole, to Santa Claus’s House? Please?” my daughter, Aurora, begs. The city of North Pole (population: 2,243)—not to be confused with Earth’s geographic north pole, some 1,700 miles to the north—was incorporated in 1953. With its candy-cane light posts and streets such as Kris Kringle Drive, this community has embraced its Christmassy name.
kinyradio.com
Seven Dads owing more than $770,000 in child support Indicted
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Nov. 17, the Fairbanks grand jury indicted seven fathers for separately failing to pay their child support following Department of Revenue investigations. Collectively the seven men owe their children more than $770,000.00 in back child support. Aaron Grant, indicted on three counts of felony criminal...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Falls In OT To Open Season
DRESDEN – Trailing Tri-Valley by six at the end of three quarters, Fairbanks knotted the score with a 15-9 run the fourth to take the Scotties into overtime before falling to the hosts, 47-41, in girls non-league varsity basketball play Saturday. It was the season opener for both teams.
Comments / 0