“Can we go to North Pole, to Santa Claus’s House? Please?” my daughter, Aurora, begs. The city of North Pole (population: 2,243)—not to be confused with Earth’s geographic north pole, some 1,700 miles to the north—was incorporated in 1953. With its candy-cane light posts and streets such as Kris Kringle Drive, this community has embraced its Christmassy name.

NORTH POLE, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO