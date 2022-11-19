Read full article on original website
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
jocoreport.com
Dianne Pope Denning
Coats, NC: Mrs. Dianne Pope Denning, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Coats Methodist Church in Coats, NC. Rev. Paul Cecil and Mr. Buster Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Denning...
jocoreport.com
Governor Cooper Pardons Two Turkeys From The Thanksgiving Table
RALEIGH – On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion. The Governor was joined by Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain and NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford. “Thanksgiving is a time to...
jocoreport.com
Katie Moore Tart
Benson, NC: Mrs. Katie Moore Tart, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Randy Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Mrs....
WNCT
Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
jocoreport.com
Dorothy Mae Moore
Smithfield – Dorothy Mae Adams Moore, age 81, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Laurel’s Forest Glen nursing facility. Born, March 1, 1941, in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late Alton and Betty Adams. She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Moore, son, Brad Moore and brother, Bruce Adams. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed her cats, working in her flower gardens and taking care of her fig tree and pecan trees. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
jocoreport.com
To Make A Child Smile Has Disbanded
HARNETT COUNTY – An extremely popular nonprofit organization has shuttered in recent months. The To Make a Child Smile (TMACS) organization – whose members have been serving Harnett County for more than 16 years – has disbanded. Its co-founders, Gary and Barbara Hughes, say it’s time.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
jocoreport.com
Princeton Holiday Events
There will be a number of activities in Princeton for the holiday season. The Princeton Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled Monday, November 28th at 7:00pm at the Princeton Community Building. The Princeton Christmas Parade takes place Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00pm. Pancakes with Santa at Highway 55 is also scheduled...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
neusenews.com
Local fire departments respond to structure fire on Camellia Street
Kinston Fire Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Southwood Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire and Rescue, Sandy Bottom Fire Department and Deep Run Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 460 Camellia Street in Kinston. The homeowner stated that their stove caught fire. There were no human injuries, but the family dog was hurt in the fire.
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
Woman didn’t know her NC home was foreclosed and sold to highest bidder, lawyer says
Now she’s sleeping on a friend’s couch after an HOA sold the house, her attorney says.
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
Young dance troupe member dies after being hit by truck at Raleigh Christmas parade
The truck was pulling a float when its brakes reportedly failed. The driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
