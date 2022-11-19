ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

jocoreport.com

Dianne Pope Denning

Coats, NC: Mrs. Dianne Pope Denning, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Coats Methodist Church in Coats, NC. Rev. Paul Cecil and Mr. Buster Stone will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Denning...
COATS, NC
jocoreport.com

Governor Cooper Pardons Two Turkeys From The Thanksgiving Table

RALEIGH – On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion. The Governor was joined by Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain and NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford. “Thanksgiving is a time to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Katie Moore Tart

Benson, NC: Mrs. Katie Moore Tart, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM-Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Randy Beasley will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson, NC. Mrs....
BENSON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Dorothy Mae Moore

Smithfield – Dorothy Mae Adams Moore, age 81, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Laurel’s Forest Glen nursing facility. Born, March 1, 1941, in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late Alton and Betty Adams. She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse Moore, son, Brad Moore and brother, Bruce Adams. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed her cats, working in her flower gardens and taking care of her fig tree and pecan trees. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
SMITHFIELD, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
jocoreport.com

To Make A Child Smile Has Disbanded

HARNETT COUNTY – An extremely popular nonprofit organization has shuttered in recent months. The To Make a Child Smile (TMACS) organization – whose members have been serving Harnett County for more than 16 years – has disbanded. Its co-founders, Gary and Barbara Hughes, say it’s time.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Princeton Holiday Events

There will be a number of activities in Princeton for the holiday season. The Princeton Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled Monday, November 28th at 7:00pm at the Princeton Community Building. The Princeton Christmas Parade takes place Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00pm. Pancakes with Santa at Highway 55 is also scheduled...
PRINCETON, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Local fire departments respond to structure fire on Camellia Street

Kinston Fire Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Southwood Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire and Rescue, Sandy Bottom Fire Department and Deep Run Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 460 Camellia Street in Kinston. The homeowner stated that their stove caught fire. There were no human injuries, but the family dog was hurt in the fire.
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

