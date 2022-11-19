ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s biggest blizzard didn’t even dump as much snow as this weekend in Buffalo area

Some Michiganders think the Blizzard of 1978 here was as bad as this weekend’s 6-foot snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York area. Let’s take a look at how they compare. I’ll start by admitting the storms are two different beasts. The Blizzard of 1978 was a storm that crippled at least five states with two days of snow and then two days of strong winds and drifting. This past weekend’s storm was a relatively isolated extremely heavy snow. The 4 foot to 6 foot stripe of heavy snow was about 20 miles wide and maybe 50 miles long.
BUFFALO, NY
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The perks behind being on the MSU Board of Trustees

Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
fox2detroit.com

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats walk tightrope in Lansing

Good morning! Today is Monday. Democrats will have control of both chambers in the state Legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. While this is an end to a strong midterm election for Democrats, it is just the beginning. The beginning of what? It's the start of a political journey that...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI

