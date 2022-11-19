Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball reveals new shoes for Phil Knight Invitational
Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the best teams in college basketball with big wins over Kentucky and Villanova and close loss to Gonzaga. This week, the Spartans head to the Phil Knight Invitational with a very talented field. They will take on Alabama on Thursday. As...
Jim Harbaugh Finally Explains 'Third Base' Comment He Made About Ryan Day
A year ago, following Michigan's historic victory over rival Ohio State, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh made a comment that got at least as much attention as the game on the field when he took a shot at Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. "Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think ...
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: Indiana loss may force needed coaching changes
Believe it or not, Michigan State football’s loss to Indiana on Saturday may have some positive long-term effects. I know that sounds crazy. If I read that, I’d have a ton of questions, too, but if you think about what this loss is going to cause, it may actually be a net positive.
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Sports World Reacts To Insane Michigan vs. Ohio Finish
Michigan and Ohio had an epic finish in regulation on Sunday evening. The Wolverines were leading the Bobcats by two points with just seconds left on the clock. Ohio chucked a full-court pass and ended up tipping the ball in as the game clock expired. We go to overtime. "Are...
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
The Grand Rapids Press
Michigan’s biggest blizzard didn’t even dump as much snow as this weekend in Buffalo area
Some Michiganders think the Blizzard of 1978 here was as bad as this weekend’s 6-foot snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York area. Let’s take a look at how they compare. I’ll start by admitting the storms are two different beasts. The Blizzard of 1978 was a storm that crippled at least five states with two days of snow and then two days of strong winds and drifting. This past weekend’s storm was a relatively isolated extremely heavy snow. The 4 foot to 6 foot stripe of heavy snow was about 20 miles wide and maybe 50 miles long.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
The perks behind being on the MSU Board of Trustees
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
Open Letter to People Making Fun of Buffalo Because of Snowstorm
The intense and historic, lake effect snowstorm is still going strong as it dumps tons of snow on portions of Western New York. There's still a lake effect snow warning for Erie County until Sunday and we have already seen close to four feet of snow fall in suburbs like Hamburg and Orchard Park.
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Democrats walk tightrope in Lansing
Good morning! Today is Monday. Democrats will have control of both chambers in the state Legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. While this is an end to a strong midterm election for Democrats, it is just the beginning. The beginning of what? It's the start of a political journey that...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
Arab American News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
Comments / 4