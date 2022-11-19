West Virginia Benches QB JT Daniels, to Start Greene vs. KSU per Report

The Mountaineers make a key change prior to their game on Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia will bench JT Daniels and start Garrett Greene at quarterback instead when the Mountaineers play No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports .

Daniels, the former USC and Georgia quarterback, transferred to West Virginia prior to the 2022 season and has started all 10 games for the Mountaineers. This year, he has compiled 2,107 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions while the team has gone 4-6.

Replacing Daniels is Greene, who has appeared in seven games but thrown just 37 passes this season. The redshirt sophomore is more known for his rushing ability, as he has over 500 yards rushing combined in the last two seasons.

Head coach Neal Brown makes this decision amid rumors that his job is in jeopardy as the season comes to a close. Both Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be out of a job if West Virginia doesn’t win out the rest of the way.

After playing Kansas State today, West Virginia finishes the regular season next weekend at Oklahoma State.

