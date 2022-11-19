ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow and their minds are blown

By Georgia Anderson
 4 days ago

BRITS are only just realising why Kinder Surprise toy cases are yellow - and their minds are blown.

The icon sweet treat is beloved by thousands of kids who devour its chocolate shell to get to the toy inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rrb9n_0jH38jOV00
People are loosing their minds after discovering why the plastic container inside the Kinder Surprise egg is yellow Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBEQv_0jH38jOV00
The 'eggs' are a white and milk chocolate shell, and inside is a plastic container containing a toy Credit: Alamy

And now, people are loosing their minds after discovering why the hard plastic shell that contains the toy inside the egg is yellow.

The colour choice was picked to resemble the yolk of an egg.

People are blowing up on Twitter with one posting: "I didn't know the toy inside a Kinder Eggs was yellow cos it was the yolk? WTF"

Another said: "I've just realised the surprise inside of a kinder egg is yellow because it's the yolk and I feel so smart"

Another shared their disbelief: "Omg why have I only just realised the middle bit inside the kinder egg is yellow cause it's supposed to be the yolk..."

While a fourth Tweeted: "So the yellow toy you get in a kinder egg is meant to represent to yolk in a egg #learnsomethingneweveryday"

Colour psychology associates the colour yellow with happiness which may explain why we feel so good every time we crack one of these open.

And while these toys are typically most popular among children, some adults also enjoy collecting the little toys inside but let's face it - who doesn't love a little surprise.

Earlier, Brits realised what the red spot is for on their saucepans - and they ran to test it out.

And it was revealed how to properly strain a teabag at a Wetherspoon's pub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dud8s_0jH38jOV00
The yellow container is meant to resemble the yolk of an egg Credit: Alamy

Comments / 9

James Whitcomb
3d ago

Loosing their minds? If the author was educated it would be “losing”. And why would anyone be astonished by this?

Reply
4
