Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
INTZ - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
SSR Mining (SSRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SSR Mining (. SSRM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. This compares to loss of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
VTEX (VTEX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VTEX (. VTEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ONEM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. This compares to loss of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ATRC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $2.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
BOK Financial (BOKF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Consol Energy (CEIX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
CEIX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.97%. A...
Zacks.com
Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
TSQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20.34%. A...
Zacks.com
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
PAGS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Zacks.com
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TESS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Eni's (E) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Shares Increase 12%
E - Free Report) shares increased 12% since it reported strong results for the third quarter of 2022. Eni reported third-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.14 per American Depository Receipt (“ADR”), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 93 cents per ADR.
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y on Solid Demand
DE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) earnings of $7.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08. The bottom line surged 81% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s levels as higher shipment volumes and price realization helped offset the steep production and other expenses. DE witnessed strong demand for both the farm and construction equipment.
Zacks.com
Can OneSpaWorld (OSW) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OSW - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of...
Zacks.com
Guess? (GES) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
GES - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line declining year over year and falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line fell year over year but exceeded the consensus mark. Results in Detail. Guess? posted adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, down...
Zacks.com
Why Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Up 20.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
AGNC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 20.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is AGNC Investment due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
HAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this organic and natural products...
Zacks.com
Can Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Climb 33% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
ITCI - Free Report) have gained 18.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $52.87, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $70.17 indicates a potential upside of 32.7%.
Zacks.com
HP Inc. (HPQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 79 cents and 89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 10, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 11.9%, on average.
Comments / 0