Mark Kennedy gives Max Sanders credit for Lincoln opener in Morecambe win

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy felt Max Sanders deserved the credit for a goal that was awarded to Joe Walsh in his side’s 2-1 win against Morecambe.

Sanders’ free-kick was deflected in off Walsh before Ben House’s sixth goal of the season put the hosts two up at Sincil Bank.

Jensen Weir pulled one back, but it was not enough to deny the home side.

Kennedy said: “I was pleased with the result. At times I thought our performance was excellent, in other parts it was quite patchy.

“In the first half I thought we were in control. We were patient and waited for opportunities.

“Has (Sanders) been given that first goal? I’d definitely give it to him. I want the best for any player. I want the best for Lincoln, but I want the best for Max as well.

“I’ve had my career and I hope all the players can have the best careers that they can.

“I’ve been speaking to him about his Xg, his expected goals. I’ve been telling him you can’t score if you don’t put yourself in those positions or you don’t shoot.

“It’s something we’ve looked at and I’m really pleased he’s getting the plaudits he deserves.

“Carl (Rushworth) didn’t have a save to make in the first half. I know they hit the post, I count that as on target, but stats-wise it’s not. That’s the quietest I’ve seen Carl.”

Derek Adams’ struggling Shrimps have gone seven games without a win in all competitions and won just once in 13 outings.

Adams reflected: “To come away to Lincoln, who have a very good home record, we dominated possession. We had the better chances, we hit the post twice, in the first half and second half, so it’s frustrating.

“They got the first goal through a deflection, but over the piece with the way we played to create the openings we did, we shouldn’t be coming away with no points.

“Sometimes there’s nothing you can do about the goal and it gave them a head start.

“We had some chances, to come here and dominate was very pleasing.

“If we get the equaliser we might go on and get the winner.

“They defended deep, they defended well and come away with the points.

“It’s just unfortunate we haven’t been able to get the goal earlier to get ourselves back into the game.

“I was thinking at times that it’s probably better being a lucky manager than a good manager. We were unlucky at times.”

newschain

