Micky Mellon slams officials after Tranmere go down to AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon took his frustration out on the officials after he saw his side slump to a 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Ethan Chislett put the visitors ahead after just eight minutes, firing home from six yards and capitalising on a fortunate ricochet.

The home side’s task was made even harder on the half-hour mark when Dynel Simeu received a straight red card for violent conduct after throwing Harry Pell to the floor off the ball.

Rovers had a glorious opportunity to level from the penalty spot on 68 minutes after Paul Lewis was brought down in the box by Nik Tzanev but the Wimbledon goalkeeper made amends by saving superbly from Kane Hemmings.

Any hope Tranmere had of snatching a point vanished in the 82nd minute, however, when Ayoub Assal made it 2-0 with a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Mellon said: “The game of football deserves better refereeing than what it’s getting.

“I thought it was as poor a display from the referee as I have seen for some time – it wasn’t good enough.

“I’m disappointed with the way we started the game and everything we didn’t want to happen has gone against us.

“We got the opportunity to equalise with the penalty but didn’t take it and we looked like we were the team in the ascendency at that point.

“What Dynel did was just sheer stupidity, there’s no need for that, that’s obviously a massive moment in the game and he’s let us down.

“But after the sending off we looked the more likely team and more like the team we know we are for almost all of the second half.

“The fans got right behind the players and we were able to show some of the qualities we have in the second half.”

The win was Wimbledon’s fourth in their last six games and means they have only lost one of their previous nine in all competitions.

Johnnie Jackson’s side are now up to 13th in the table, level on points with Tranmere and five adrift of Swindon in the final play-off spot.

Jackson said: “I’ve got to credit the players and the way they’ve responded to the questions that have been asked of them.

“After going a man down they made us defend and then obviously when we needed it the goalkeeper has got us out of a tight spot once again.

“I’m really pleased with the players on the pitch and the lads on the bench and the fans in the stands really got behind us too.

“From the outside there were question marks of myself about how we can improve and I’ve had honest conversations with the players and telling them that they needed to improve.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen is the team are now fighting as a team and fighting for the shirt and they’re doing the supporters proud.

“But we’ve done nothing yet as far as achieving anything but we’re certainly on the right track.”

