ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Assistant manager Paul Terry salutes Leyton Orient’s ‘resilient’ performance

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xpa6v_0jH38YdO00

Leyton Orient assistant manager Paul Terry saluted a “resilient” performance from his team as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 League Two win at fellow in-form outfit Stockport.

A fifth win in six league games extended the O’s lead at the top of the table to five points as boss Richie Wellens was forced to watch from the stands as he had been unwell during the week.

“It was a huge performance from the lads,” Terry said.

“We had to dig in because Stockport started the game really well and got their goal. We had to withstand some big pressure.

“We had to be respectful of Stockport of course, but it’s also very much about us too.

“We’re a good team and though we have played much better at times this season, we knew we would have to be resilient here to get a result.

“There are many ways to skin a cat the saying goes, but we definitely found that way today and we’ve come away with a fantastic result against a really strong Stockport team.”

Asked about boss Wellens’ continuing recovery, Terry added: “The gaffer has been poorly and he only just made it up here today.

“We were in contact throughout the game, though, and he was offering his instructions.

“It’s important we look after everyone’s health here, and of course we’ll do that with him and (first-team coach) Matt Harrold, who has also been unwell.”

Two in-form teams went toe-to-toe in a cracking first half at a packed Edgeley Park.

County struck early when Myles Hippolyte drilled home, only for the O’s to level when skipper Darren Pratley thumped a header into the top corner.

The visitors then bagged their winner midway through the second half when Omar Beckles pounced on a rebound.

It had been a high-quality encounter, but it resulted in a first defeat in six league games for Stockport as last season’s National League champions saw their recent resurgence checked.

County boss Dave Challinor said: “Absolutely it’s frustrating. We’re all disappointed, but that probably says a lot about where we’re at at the moment.

“The margins are getting smaller and smaller.

“Performance-wise, I can’t fault any of the lads today. Their effort and application was first class and we made a team who are at the top of the table look very ordinary.

“We have been really good this last month or so and we like to get ourselves on the front foot.

“We did that here and forced Orient to change their shape.

“Maybe we just missed that bit of clinicalness you need.

“We were just lacking in those clinical moments and you can’t afford to do that against a top side.

“I’m definitely not uncomfortable with where we are, though.

“We kept going today, but we probably should have stamped our style on them a little bit more.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won. Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Jack Grealish makes call to superfan Finley after celebration tribute

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
newschain

Gillingham halt losing run with dour draw against Crawley

Struggling Gillingham ended a run of four successive League Two defeats with a point from a battling 0-0 draw at Crawley. The Reds were seeking to make it four consecutive home league wins, but rarely sparkled in a game short of exciting goalmouth action. Gills boss Neil Harris went into...
newschain

Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane. The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
newschain

First disabled astronaut marks ‘major leap forward’ – charity

The appointment of the first ever parastronaut marks a “major leap forward”, a leading disability equality charity has said. John McFall will become the world’s first disabled astronaut after being selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to join its training programme. The British Paralympian will take...
newschain

United Nations official concerned males could ‘abuse’ new GRA Bill

A UN official has raised concerns that new controversial gender legislation could be abused by predatory men. Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur for violence against women and girls, wrote to the UK Government this week to relay her concerns over the Bill. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is...
newschain

Man sent racist email to Gareth Southgate over taking the knee

A man who objected to the England football team taking the knee sent an expletive-laden racist message to manager Gareth Southgate, a court heard. Brian Martin, 36, sent an email to Southgate immediately after the England team had lost 1-0 to Hungary in the Nations League in Budapest, on June 4, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
newschain

Jamie George: England ‘hurting’ after NZ draw and keen to make amends against SA

Jamie George believes a confrontation with South Africa offers the perfect opportunity for England’s pack to rediscover their edge after being bullied by New Zealand. George has revealed that the red rose are “hurting” after being outmuscled in a 25-25 draw, particularly during a passive first half in which the All Blacks established a 19-point lead.
newschain

Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats

Fifa has faced fresh criticism for its handling of World Cup teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, amid claims the Qatari hosts are “running the show”. Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan to show “Fifa is silencing us” by shutting down attempts to wear rainbow-coloured armbands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy