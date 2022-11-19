ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Karl Robinson felt Oxford got complacent against Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7I3P_0jH38Wrw00

Oxford boss Karl Robinson thought his players were “flippant” as they allowed bottom club Forest Green to secure a 1-1 draw in their League One game at the Kassam Stadium.

James Henry put the U’s ahead in the 19th minute but Rovers recovered and were the better side in the second half, equalising through substitute Jamille Matt just after the hour mark.

The game’s most memorable moment was a stunning save by Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood to keep out a Connor Wickham effort just before the break.

Robinson said: “We were flippant in our finishing and our lack of attention to detail cost us. I think we thought many more goals were going to come in the second half.

“We had players coming off because of injury and others were carrying knocks from a hard game on Wednesday night.

“Our honesty was there, it’s just that our zest in the way we have been playing wasn’t there in the second half.

“We were very good in the second half and in that period we should have put the game to bed, but what we were in the second half didn’t resemble that.

“Eastwood’s save was fantastic, and in fact he made three or four good saves today. But it wasn’t just him getting the man of the match, their keeper got man of the match for them as well.

“Is this a point we’ll look back on in a few weeks as a good point? You just don’t know. Right now it’s a frustrating one because we should have taken three with the players we had out there.

“We just need players to get back fit and stay fit. But that could be a good point. After playing Wednesday night, Saturday, Wednesday night, Saturday this has been a very, very difficult few days for us.

“Our fatigue was always going to have an impact in the second half.”

Forest Green manager Ian Burchnall felt a draw was fair.

He said: “In the first half Oxford were very good, and they got behind us a bit too easily.

“But in the second half we were strong and created a lot of chances. I felt we tried to win the game, even after making it 1-1. We had good chances, and they also had chances in what was a very open game.

“But I thought we were deserving of a point. There were a couple of hairy moments near the end but keeper Luke McGee did very well.

“At the time I thought their goal was offside but it’s actually a lot closer than I thought. But our response to it was very good.

“Jamille Matt was good – he gave us a lot today. He was brilliant when he got that goal – it was a great header. He’s been out injured a while but is looking good again.

“This was a good all-round team effort, though, and hopefully we can build on it. We are inconsistent but we are taking small steps and it’s a good result to take into our local derby against Cheltenham on Tuesday.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Neil Harris got the response he wanted from Gillingham’s players at Crawley

Gillingham boss Neil Harris was pleased his side stopped the rot with a 0-0 draw at Crawley, but felt certain they should have won. Harris was delighted with the reaction he got after severely criticising his men following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newport which extended their League Two losing run to four matches.
newschain

Jack Grealish makes call to superfan Finley after celebration tribute

Jack Grealish on Tuesday made a surprise call to the young fan who inspired his World Cup goal celebration. Grealish had promised to perform a ‘wave arms’ celebration for Finlay Fisher when he scored his next goal after meeting the 11-year-old schoolboy, who has cerebral palsy, earlier this month.
newschain

Gillingham halt losing run with dour draw against Crawley

Struggling Gillingham ended a run of four successive League Two defeats with a point from a battling 0-0 draw at Crawley. The Reds were seeking to make it four consecutive home league wins, but rarely sparkled in a game short of exciting goalmouth action. Gills boss Neil Harris went into...
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

Jack Grealish honours celebration promise to disabled fan after World Cup goal

England’s Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan after he marked his first World Cup goal with a special celebration. Grealish tapped home the Three Lions’ final goal from close-range as they despatched Iran 6-2, marking the moment with a broad smile as he stretched his arms out to the side and rolled them in in waves.
newschain

Richard Hammond shares 2006 crash story in hope it connects with people

Richard Hammond shared the “intimate” details of the 2006 high-speed crash that left him with serious injuries in the hope it would “connect” with people affected by brain injury. The presenter, 52, crashed a jet-powered dragster called Vampire at nearly 320mph while filming for Top Gear...
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Jamie George: England ‘hurting’ after NZ draw and keen to make amends against SA

Jamie George believes a confrontation with South Africa offers the perfect opportunity for England’s pack to rediscover their edge after being bullied by New Zealand. George has revealed that the red rose are “hurting” after being outmuscled in a 25-25 draw, particularly during a passive first half in which the All Blacks established a 19-point lead.
newschain

Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats

Fifa has faced fresh criticism for its handling of World Cup teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, amid claims the Qatari hosts are “running the show”. Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan to show “Fifa is silencing us” by shutting down attempts to wear rainbow-coloured armbands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newschain

First disabled astronaut marks ‘major leap forward’ – charity

The appointment of the first ever parastronaut marks a “major leap forward”, a leading disability equality charity has said. John McFall will become the world’s first disabled astronaut after being selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to join its training programme. The British Paralympian will take...
newschain

Gareth Southgate should have taken Harry Kane off immediately – Graeme Souness

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes England manager Gareth Southgate has to shoulder some of the responsibility for not doing more to protect Harry Kane. The Football Association remain tight-lipped about the skipper’s fitness but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy