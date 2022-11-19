Karl Robinson felt Oxford got complacent against Forest Green

Oxford boss Karl Robinson thought his players were “flippant” as they allowed bottom club Forest Green to secure a 1-1 draw in their League One game at the Kassam Stadium.

James Henry put the U’s ahead in the 19th minute but Rovers recovered and were the better side in the second half, equalising through substitute Jamille Matt just after the hour mark.

The game’s most memorable moment was a stunning save by Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood to keep out a Connor Wickham effort just before the break.

Robinson said: “We were flippant in our finishing and our lack of attention to detail cost us. I think we thought many more goals were going to come in the second half.

“We had players coming off because of injury and others were carrying knocks from a hard game on Wednesday night.

“Our honesty was there, it’s just that our zest in the way we have been playing wasn’t there in the second half.

“We were very good in the second half and in that period we should have put the game to bed, but what we were in the second half didn’t resemble that.

“Eastwood’s save was fantastic, and in fact he made three or four good saves today. But it wasn’t just him getting the man of the match, their keeper got man of the match for them as well.

“Is this a point we’ll look back on in a few weeks as a good point? You just don’t know. Right now it’s a frustrating one because we should have taken three with the players we had out there.

“We just need players to get back fit and stay fit. But that could be a good point. After playing Wednesday night, Saturday, Wednesday night, Saturday this has been a very, very difficult few days for us.

“Our fatigue was always going to have an impact in the second half.”

Forest Green manager Ian Burchnall felt a draw was fair.

He said: “In the first half Oxford were very good, and they got behind us a bit too easily.

“But in the second half we were strong and created a lot of chances. I felt we tried to win the game, even after making it 1-1. We had good chances, and they also had chances in what was a very open game.

“But I thought we were deserving of a point. There were a couple of hairy moments near the end but keeper Luke McGee did very well.

“At the time I thought their goal was offside but it’s actually a lot closer than I thought. But our response to it was very good.

“Jamille Matt was good – he gave us a lot today. He was brilliant when he got that goal – it was a great header. He’s been out injured a while but is looking good again.

“This was a good all-round team effort, though, and hopefully we can build on it. We are inconsistent but we are taking small steps and it’s a good result to take into our local derby against Cheltenham on Tuesday.”

