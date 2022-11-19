Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?
HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game
Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week. New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head...
Matchups Where Bears Own the Edge Over Jets
The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Kicks Off $1000 Risk-Free Bet For NFL, World Cup, NBA & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Among the many great things about Thanksgiving? We’re blessed with three high-powered NFL games and the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl to provide much-needed content. Make your Thanksgiving a little more fun by taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET that provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.
Giants Must Find a Way to Overcome Injury Bug
There's never a good time for the injury bug to hit a football team. And that is especially true for the New York Giants, who, after taking a pounding from the Detroit Lions Sunday, are entering their date with the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving a walking MASH unit. Unfortunately, no...
Kenny Golladay’s Contract Ranked Among Top-10 Worst in League
The four-year, $72 million deal that the New York Giants signed receiver Kenny Golladay to in the 2021 off-season ranks as the fifth-worst (among ten) as ranked by Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson, who wrote of the ranking:. Injuries limited Golladay to just five games in his final season with...
Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Established in 2015, the award goes to the NFL player who shows the best sportsmanship on the field. Each team has one player nominated annually by an 8-member committee of former NFL players.
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Germaine Pratt is Becoming a Star
Germaine Pratt is the unsung hero of the Bengals' defense. After another stellar day at the office with eight tackles including two for a loss against the Steelers, it’s time we recognize him as one of the reasons the Bengals' defense has played so well the past two seasons.
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
Rookie Kicker Finally Healthy
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak, the rookie kicker who has been sidelined by injury since June, is getting back to work. The Tennessee Titans designated Shudak for return to practice from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday .That means franchise officials now have three weeks to evaluate him on the field while he does not count against the 53-man roster.
RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
