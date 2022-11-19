The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.

