Minnesota State

Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Centre Daily

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Centre Daily

Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?

HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game

Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week. New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Matchups Where Bears Own the Edge Over Jets

The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Kicks Off $1000 Risk-Free Bet For NFL, World Cup, NBA & More

MISSISSIPPI STATE
Centre Daily

Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.
Centre Daily

Giants Must Find a Way to Overcome Injury Bug

There's never a good time for the injury bug to hit a football team. And that is especially true for the New York Giants, who, after taking a pounding from the Detroit Lions Sunday, are entering their date with the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving a walking MASH unit. Unfortunately, no...
Centre Daily

Kenny Golladay’s Contract Ranked Among Top-10 Worst in League

The four-year, $72 million deal that the New York Giants signed receiver Kenny Golladay to in the 2021 off-season ranks as the fifth-worst (among ten) as ranked by Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson, who wrote of the ranking:. Injuries limited Golladay to just five games in his final season with...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is a nominee for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Established in 2015, the award goes to the NFL player who shows the best sportsmanship on the field. Each team has one player nominated annually by an 8-member committee of former NFL players.
WISCONSIN STATE
Centre Daily

Rookie Kicker Finally Healthy

NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak, the rookie kicker who has been sidelined by injury since June, is getting back to work. The Tennessee Titans designated Shudak for return to practice from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday .That means franchise officials now have three weeks to evaluate him on the field while he does not count against the 53-man roster.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
ATLANTA, GA

