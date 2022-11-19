ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tigerrag.com

On a roll: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week once again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Johnson has scored in double figures each of her five games, scoring a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Thompson sparks Gold to capture fall series over Purple

The Gold team was declared the winner Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The teams played an eight-inning game on Friday night and two six-inning games on Sunday, and the Gold earned the series win by virtue of having more points in LSU’s situational scoring system that rewards elements like quality at-bats and effective base running.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Hops Into Top 5

LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Lutcher’s Trenton Chaney wins Tiger Rag Shining Star of the Week

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins had prepared his team for life without quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield and his massive contributions for last Friday’s Division II select state regional playoff game. With Winfield’s status uncertain following a high ankle sprain, Jenkins appealed to his entire offense to...
LUTCHER, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

