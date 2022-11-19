Read full article on original website
tigerrag.com
On a roll: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week once again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Johnson has scored in double figures each of her five games, scoring a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
LSU Baseball: Tommy White Ready For New Chapter, Talks Transfer Decision
Jay Johnson set the tone on on his visit with White, made his decision that much easier.
tigerrag.com
Thompson sparks Gold to capture fall series over Purple
The Gold team was declared the winner Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The teams played an eight-inning game on Friday night and two six-inning games on Sunday, and the Gold earned the series win by virtue of having more points in LSU’s situational scoring system that rewards elements like quality at-bats and effective base running.
andthevalleyshook.com
LSU Hops Into Top 5
LSU surprisingly held off Lincon Riley’s USC and was able to jump into the top 5 of the latest CFP rankings tonight, putting them in a position to control their own destiny. With LSU’s loss to Florida State continuing to look better and better, the playoff committee threw the Tigers a bone and gave them their first top 5 ranking since the 2019 season. The committee’s message looks clear: Take care of business against A&M, then go find a way to take down Georgia, and you’re in.
tigerrag.com
Johnson, Reese handle bulk of work in No. 15 LSU’s latest run to 100 points, runaway victory
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson scored a career-high 27 points and sophomore forward Angel Reese produced her fifth straight double-double, powering No. 15 LSU past Northwestern State, 100-45, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (5-0) have started the season with a school-record five 100-point performances, one off the...
LSU moves into top 5 in latest CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) have moved into the top five in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 and ride a five-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 26.
tigerrag.com
Williams’ 33 points leads LSU past Illinois St in first round of Cayman Islands Classic, 77-61
LSU’s KJ Williams had it going on Monday in the Cayman Islands. Williams, a preseason second-team All-SEC selection, poured in 33 points to lead all scorers and LSU built a 27-point first-half lead in a 77-61 win over Illinois State in the first round of Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.
theadvocate.com
The LSU women's basketball schedule is not as strong as other ranked teams. Here is why.
Kim Mulkey’s team has put up 544 points in its first five games this season. The No. 12-ranked LSU Tigers have run roughshod over teams that aren't likely to reach the NCAA tournament, such as Bellarmine, Western Carolina and Houston Christian. On Sunday, they blew out Northwestern State 100-45,...
theadvocate.com
Live Oak moves quickly, hires Central assistant, ex-Mandeville HC as new football coach
Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends. “All right, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish). ... You better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news. Gonzales, who spent last season as...
tigerrag.com
Lutcher’s Trenton Chaney wins Tiger Rag Shining Star of the Week
Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins had prepared his team for life without quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield and his massive contributions for last Friday’s Division II select state regional playoff game. With Winfield’s status uncertain following a high ankle sprain, Jenkins appealed to his entire offense to...
LSUSports.net
LSU Moves Up To No. 12 in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to takeoff for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead. The games can be streamed on FloHoops.
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finish second in Southern Queens Dance Showdown
The East Feliciana High School Dancing Dolls finished in second place Nov. 5 at the Southern Queens Dance Showdown HBCU Edition held at Wilkinson County High School. The team is under the direction of coaches Bianca Rogers and Terenisha Grimes. Members of the Dancing Dolls include Brittany Maryland, Mar’Kayla Armstead,...
wbrz.com
One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show
Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
