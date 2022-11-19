Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office has been fired after bringing a gun into the Newport Courthouse building where he worked. Authorities say the revelation came after a conversation between the unnamed legal assistant and security, according to Annie Noonan with the Vermont State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Department. She says there were no threats made.
mynbc5.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange ramps up security following period of record shoplifting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace gears up to see thousands of visitors, theft is at the forefront of many business concerns. The marketplace’s largest retail shop, Outdoor Gear Exchange, says it’s seen its highest rate of theft ever recently. The local business saw...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
newportdispatch.com
Man facing slew of charges following Newport Center arrest
NEWPORT CENTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in Newport Center early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:50 a.m. Police say that Anthony Bolio allegedly broke into a locked and occupied residence he was...
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
thepulseofnh.com
Lancaster Man Arrested For Civil Contempt
A Lancaster man was arrested for indirect civil contempt. The attorney general’s office says Daniel Benoit has refused to comply with a series of court orders from July of 2018 through this past September. The orders compelled him to cease operating a motor vehicle and scrap metal yard until the site was in compliance with state solid waste and hazardous waste laws. Benoit is free on bail with a requirement to complete clean up one area of the site by January 15th, and to then sequentially cleanup nine other sites on the property.
VTDigger
2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington
The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndon early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at Park Avenue at around 1:00 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police say that one of the parties on scene, Kasea Hill, of Lyndon, had an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County.
newportdispatch.com
Wrong way driver on I-89 in South Burlington charged with DUI
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 46-year-old man from New York was arrested in South Burlington early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 west at around 12:20 a.m. Police say the vehicle was found off the road on 1-89. The driver was identified...
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of damaging vehicle in Waterbury during dispute
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Barre was cited in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute which occurred the previous day at Center Trailer Park Road at around 2:20 p.m. Police allege that Jessica Laforest had damaged a vehicle owned by Eric Govea, 46,...
WCAX
Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
Hit & run crash into utility pole cuts power in St. Johnsbury
Green Mountain Power had to replace the pole, resulting in some homes losing power.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested early this morning after attempting to flee from police. According to Vermont State Police, just after midnight Saturday, 35-year-old Janita Ledoux was pulled over in Barton after troopers learned she was in violation of a court-ordered curfew. That’s when police say she became uncooperative and drove away.
mynbc5.com
Search continues Tuesday for lost 19-year-old hiker in White Mountains
The search is continuing Tuesday in Franconia Notch for a missing hiker from Massachusetts. Emily Sotelo, 19, from Westford, was dropped off for a hike Sunday morning at Lafayette Place campground by her mother and has not been seen since. She had intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
20-year-old hiker missing from popular NH campground
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they received a report of an overdue hiker at a popular New Hampshire campground. 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and hasn’t been heard from since, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
WMUR.com
Clarksville woman allegedly steals around $350k from car dealership
COLEBROOK, N.H. — A Clarksville woman is facing several charges for allegedly stealing around $350,000 from a car dealership. According to court documents, Tina Fournier used unauthorized checks and electronic fund transfers to steal around $348,000 from a Chevrolet dealership in Colebrook from 2017 to 2021. Fournier also allegedly...
Jane Santaw killed in crash on Route 25C in Piermont, New Hampshire
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash on Route 25C in New Hampshire earlier this week, according to police. New Hampshire State Police Trooper Conde came upon the single-car crash in the westbound lane of the highway in Piermont shortly before 5 p.m. The driver and passenger in the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the collision were trapped inside the car, authorities said.
Orleans County courthouses closed until Wednesday
The Caledonian-Record reports an unnamed man was found with a gun in one of the buildings on Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 36-year-old man from New York was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Colchester on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed moving violation on I-89 at around 10:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Hasson Meadows, of Brooklyn, NY. Police...
Comments / 3