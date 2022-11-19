A Lancaster man was arrested for indirect civil contempt. The attorney general’s office says Daniel Benoit has refused to comply with a series of court orders from July of 2018 through this past September. The orders compelled him to cease operating a motor vehicle and scrap metal yard until the site was in compliance with state solid waste and hazardous waste laws. Benoit is free on bail with a requirement to complete clean up one area of the site by January 15th, and to then sequentially cleanup nine other sites on the property.

LANCASTER, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO