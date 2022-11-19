Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Centre Daily
Texans BREAKING: QB Kyle Allen to Start vs Dolphins, Davis Mills Benched - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. "We're not going...
Centre Daily
Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game
Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week. New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head...
Centre Daily
Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.
Centre Daily
Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?
HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Sam Darnold to Start vs. Broncos
The Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the team against the Broncos on Sunday. This will mark Darnold’s first game appearance of the 2022 season after he started 11 games in 12 appearances last season. He hasn’t played this season after suffering a high...
Centre Daily
Matchups Where Bears Own the Edge Over Jets
The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.
Centre Daily
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
Centre Daily
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
Centre Daily
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills this year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. It has now been revealed that the referee assignment is an official who has made several controversial calls in the past that have not gone Detroit's way. Clete Blakeman will handle officiating duties...
Centre Daily
‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week
Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”. Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.
Centre Daily
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Centre Daily
Week 12 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Centre Daily
Kenny Golladay’s Contract Ranked Among Top-10 Worst in League
The four-year, $72 million deal that the New York Giants signed receiver Kenny Golladay to in the 2021 off-season ranks as the fifth-worst (among ten) as ranked by Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson, who wrote of the ranking:. Injuries limited Golladay to just five games in his final season with...
Centre Daily
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
Centre Daily
Colts Sign Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem From Bengals Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Colts signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals practice squad on Tuesday. Cincinnati waived Kareem earlier this season. They picked him in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kareem appeared in seven games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with nine...
Centre Daily
Giants Must Find a Way to Overcome Injury Bug
There's never a good time for the injury bug to hit a football team. And that is especially true for the New York Giants, who, after taking a pounding from the Detroit Lions Sunday, are entering their date with the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving a walking MASH unit. Unfortunately, no...
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Centre Daily
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
