ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pL1aW_0jH37J2200

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m.

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

The group will distribute around 600 turkeys and bags of groceries with other essential items.

There is no registration needed for this giveaway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

The Interface Plan of 1974, Lost Providence – David Brussat

Photo: Rhode Islanders shopping on Westminster St during Christmas season, 1950. Library of Congresss. The second half of Chapter 17, “The Interface Plan,” from Lost Providence, tells the story of the plan produced by the Rhode Island School of Design students under Prof. Gerald Howes. It was the first plan to open up the city’s rivers. But the first half of the chapter sets the stage for the second half. It describes the activity of Providence in the 1950s, and speculates that suburban flight might have been caused as much by the steps proposed by the city to stop it as by anything else.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Where to Find Rhode Island’s Best Niche Bars, Speakeasies and Hidden Gems

Here’s our insider’s guide to imbibing locally (and somewhat secretly) throughout the Ocean State. It might not look open from the outside, but if you know, you know. This secret bar is located across the street from its big sister restaurant Plant City, and while there’s a sign outside, the windows are dark and the doors are locked. Don’t give up. It’s part of the experience. Pull a few door handles to no avail, then go around the side to an open door leading to the kitchen. A cook might show off some culinary skill (right now it’s rolling vegan sushi), but hover in the doorway, and they’ll nod to say you’re in the right place and lead you from a red carpet to a dark and mysterious, plant-based cocktail bar. Grab a bar stool or sneak to the back where there’s a hidden nook with couches where you can evade social media snaps. the details: 345 South Main St., Providence, 347-4429, instagram.com/345plantcity.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Christmas on the Hill!

Federal Hill is excited to bring back the charm and elegance of the old world holidays. Experience beautiful lights that will transport you back to a bygone era. What better way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends than by strolling the Avenue to shop, dine and enjoy a drink?
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the deputy chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Cmrd. Thomas Verdi announced his retirement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday.  Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend.   “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy