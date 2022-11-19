Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Centre Daily
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Centre Daily
Texans BREAKING: QB Kyle Allen to Start vs Dolphins, Davis Mills Benched - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. "We're not going...
Centre Daily
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Germaine Pratt is Becoming a Star
Germaine Pratt is the unsung hero of the Bengals' defense. After another stellar day at the office with eight tackles including two for a loss against the Steelers, it’s time we recognize him as one of the reasons the Bengals' defense has played so well the past two seasons.
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Sam Darnold to Start vs. Broncos
The Panthers announced on Tuesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the team against the Broncos on Sunday. This will mark Darnold’s first game appearance of the 2022 season after he started 11 games in 12 appearances last season. He hasn’t played this season after suffering a high...
Centre Daily
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
Centre Daily
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
Centre Daily
Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?
HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
Centre Daily
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills this year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. It has now been revealed that the referee assignment is an official who has made several controversial calls in the past that have not gone Detroit's way. Clete Blakeman will handle officiating duties...
Centre Daily
Matchups Where Bears Own the Edge Over Jets
The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Kicks Off $1000 Risk-Free Bet For NFL, World Cup, NBA & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Among the many great things about Thanksgiving? We’re blessed with three high-powered NFL games and the Mississippi State-Ole Miss Egg Bowl to provide much-needed content. Make your Thanksgiving a little more fun by taking advantage of the BetMGM bonus code MCBET that provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
Centre Daily
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
Centre Daily
‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
Centre Daily
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Centre Daily
‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week
Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”. Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.
Centre Daily
Rookie Kicker Finally Healthy
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak, the rookie kicker who has been sidelined by injury since June, is getting back to work. The Tennessee Titans designated Shudak for return to practice from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday .That means franchise officials now have three weeks to evaluate him on the field while he does not count against the 53-man roster.
