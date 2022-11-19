ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Claremore recognized as ‘Purple Heart City’

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxP1E_0jH36lW300

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Earlier this month the City of Claremore issued an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at their city council meeting.

The Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military award, was first established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and specifically honors individuals who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. More than 900 Purple Heart locations are in the United States, honoring the 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients.

“By designating Claremore, a Purple Heart City, we’re committing to remembering the acts of resiliency of those who so selflessly defended our freedoms,” said Claremore City Manager, John Feary.

Those interested in learning more about National Purple Heart Communities, supporting the Purple Heart Patriot Project can visit www.PurpleHeartMission.org.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Dodwell Designs bricks-and-mortar location open in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Megan Dodwell, owner of Dodwell Designs, started living out her dream a month ago. Her business opened in the Owasso Redbud District at 108 W. First Ave., Suite B. “This was always a dream of mine that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish, and...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Expo Square sets deadline for proposals to operate Skyride again

TULSA, Okla. — Expo Square filed an official request for anyone to submit a proposal to operate the Skyride, one of Tulsa’s iconic fair rides that hasn’t been in operation since 2019, Tuesday. In their request, Expo Square provided qualifications that prospers must meet in order to...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County

PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
PRYOR, OK
moreclaremore.com

Mickey Perry – Remembering a Mayor

MICKEY PERRY – REMEMBERING A MAYOR. The son of Jackson Charles Perry and Lottie Marie (Roof) Bitsko was born July 9, 1947, in Collinsville. Mickey was the oldest child and had four sisters. He graduated from Foyil High School in 1965. Mickey earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern State University in 1975.
CLAREMORE, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Art work displayed outside Tulsa firehouse

Public art for the new Fire Station 33, 4109 S. 134th East Ave., has been installed. This commissioned work, titled “Protect,” is available for the public to enjoy. The 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture is near the flagpole and public parking lot on the west side of Station 33. The Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa chose the design team of Joe Norman and the National Sculptors’ Guild for this $48,000 project. According to the National Sculptors’ Guild, this sculpture, fabricated at Joe Norman’s studio in Loveland, Colo., is intended to “activate the site and signify the exemplary service of firefighters in a single, free-standing sculpture.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Great Mexican food in Claremore

El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy