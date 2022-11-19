Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
Wave 3
Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
WLKY.com
Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
Wave 3
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
Wave 3
Losing a Loved One | We Should Talk About It
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Gov....
This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business
Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
Wave 3
Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of representation in Black Panther
806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Updated: 8 hours ago. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Melainnaire...
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
Wave 3
Ky. Retail Federation explains why holiday food items are so expensive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have spent the past few days shopping for your Thanksgiving meal, you may have been shocked to see the bill at the end of your trip. Experts say many of our holiday meal staples are some of the most expensive items in stores right now.
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
Wave 3
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
WBKO
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where...
Flu cases continue to rise in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As hospitals are seeing upticks in flu and COVID-19 cases, doctors say it is best to practice safety precautions going into the holiday season. Since October, Baptist Health has seen single digits of influenza cases daily. In November, the hospital went into double digits every week....
Wave 3
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state senator Ralph Alvarado is headed to a new job in Tennessee. A news release says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Alvarado, who is also a physician, to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health. Alvarado has decades of experience as an...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
Wave 3
Man from eastern Ky wins big playing lottery online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “It’s been a long sleepless night,” says an Eastern Kentucky man after he won over $176,000 instantly while playing the Kentucky Lottery online. Last Thursday, Barry Jewell of Pinsonfork decided to wager $2 on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game. “I sat...
Wave 3
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky. Todd and Julie Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ were convicted of fraud and tax evasion this year. Monday, a judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.
