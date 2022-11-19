ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date. On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Losing a Loved One | We Should Talk About It

Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Gov....
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business

Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Flu cases continue to rise in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As hospitals are seeing upticks in flu and COVID-19 cases, doctors say it is best to practice safety precautions going into the holiday season. Since October, Baptist Health has seen single digits of influenza cases daily. In November, the hospital went into double digits every week....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state senator Ralph Alvarado is headed to a new job in Tennessee. A news release says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Alvarado, who is also a physician, to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health. Alvarado has decades of experience as an...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wave 3

Man from eastern Ky wins big playing lottery online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “It’s been a long sleepless night,” says an Eastern Kentucky man after he won over $176,000 instantly while playing the Kentucky Lottery online. Last Thursday, Barry Jewell of Pinsonfork decided to wager $2 on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game. “I sat...
KENTUCKY STATE

