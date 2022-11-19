Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Texans BREAKING: QB Kyle Allen to Start vs Dolphins, Davis Mills Benched - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. "We're not going...
Jets Don’t Have to Apologize for Benching Zach Wilson
There are teams, coaches and general managers who should feel some semblance of shame and remorse when they effectively harpoon a young quarterback’s career by benching them or trading them on their rookie contract or giving up on them altogether. These are cases of outright neglect, schematic inflexibility and emotional hard-headedness, the ones we know all too well in the NFL.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss
Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
‘No Extra Motivation’ for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf After Bye Week
Despite coming off a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said Tuesday his bye week went “too fast.”. Helping lead the Seahawks to a surprising 6-4 record and a first-place lead in the NFC West seems to have Seattle’s star in need of some additional rest.
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
Joe Burrow Offers Update on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will practice this week after missing three games with a hip injury. The team is hoping that he'll be able to suit up against the Titans. Joe Burrow shared a tiny update about Chase on Wednesday. "We expect him to play,"...
Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raiders ‘Incredible’ WR Davante Adams ‘Top Guy’ Seahawks Have Seen, Says Pete Carroll
Records will hardly matter when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) on Sunday at Lumen Field. The talent level will be off the charts and Seattle coach Pete Carroll is certainly aware. While trying to limit the do-or-die approach of a Raiders team desperate for a...
New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
The New York Giants will be without four offensive linemen Thursday when they face the Dallas Cowboys, three of whom are usually starters. Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) will remain behind in New Jersey, along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).
Darrell Henderson Cut; Should Dallas Cowboys Claim Rams Ex RB?
FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys need another running back?. As presently constructed, the Cowboys' running back room seems full. There is "Dine & Dash,'' Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard doing their thing together, most recently in a 40-3 win at Minnesota in which they combined for four touchdowns. And there is even UDFA rookie Malik Davis, who has fans here inside The Star who believe he might have a future as a full-time player.
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Patriots Win Game, Lose Captain: David Andrews Out For Season?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may once again be without the services of the centerpiece of their much-maligned offensive line for the foreseeable future. Center David Andrews reportedly suffered a “serious” thigh injury during the Pats’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The long-time team captain is expected to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
