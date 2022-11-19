Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates
ADSK - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 27% year over year. The company reported revenues of $1.28 billion, which also matched the consensus mark. The figure grew 14% year over year. On...
Zacks.com
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TESS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
PAGS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Zacks.com
BOK Financial (BOKF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
TSQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20.34%. A...
Zacks.com
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
INTZ - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Consol Energy (CEIX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
CEIX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.97%. A...
Zacks.com
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. This compares to loss of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
SSR Mining (SSRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
SSR Mining (. SSRM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Can OneSpaWorld (OSW) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OSW - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of...
Zacks.com
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
HAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this organic and natural products...
Zacks.com
Eni's (E) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Shares Increase 12%
E - Free Report) shares increased 12% since it reported strong results for the third quarter of 2022. Eni reported third-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.14 per American Depository Receipt (“ADR”), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 93 cents per ADR.
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Q3 Earnings Top, Sales Lag Estimates
CRSP - Free Report) reported a net loss per share of $2.24 in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of a loss of $2.30 and $2.44. The company had posted a loss of $1.67 per share in the year-ago period. CRISPR Therapeutics' total revenues, comprising...
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y on Solid Demand
DE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2022) earnings of $7.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08. The bottom line surged 81% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s levels as higher shipment volumes and price realization helped offset the steep production and other expenses. DE witnessed strong demand for both the farm and construction equipment.
Zacks.com
VTEX (VTEX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VTEX (. VTEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Zacks.com
Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Guidance Cut
ALC - Free Report) delivered core earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings were down 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure (up 14% at constant exchange rate or CER). The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. Alcon’s “core” results are based on non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures.
Zacks.com
Guess? (GES) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
GES - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line declining year over year and falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line fell year over year but exceeded the consensus mark. Results in Detail. Guess? posted adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, down...
Zacks.com
Jack in the Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top
JACK - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter. Darin Harris,...
Zacks.com
AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ATRC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $2.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Atlas is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
Comments / 0