'No better feeling than being home with my family': TOWIE's Nicole Bass is 'grateful' to have left hospital with her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after suffering high blood pressure following a 'traumatic' birth

By Owen Tonks, Callum Wells For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Nicole Bass has returned home following the birth of her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after the former TOWIE star was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure.

Television personality Nicole, 31, previously said she suffered a 'traumatic' labour and, having announced the birth of her first child earlier this month, and has been off her social media pages.

She returned to Instagram on Saturday morning to say she'd been suffering crippling anxiety and that she'd need to remain on medication after being monitored in hospital for her blood pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwOr8_0jH36Cok00
Home comforts: Nicole Bass, 31, has returned home following the birth of her baby daughter Bella Rose after the former TOWIE star was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure

Later in the day, she took to her Stories to share a picture of Bella Rose after the pair were able to return home.

The reality star posted a snap of her offspring as she slept, as well as one of her tiny feet.

She captioned her post: 'No better feeling than being home with my family.'

Earlier in the day, Nicole admitted she'd been struggling since giving birth, writing online that she was suffering extreme anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L25fj_0jH36Cok00
Difficulties: Television personality Nicole previously said she suffered a 'traumatic' labour having announced the birth of her first child earlier this month

She wrote in full: 'It's easier to write this as I have had loads of DMs asking if I'm okay I know lv [sic] been off socials.

'I Havant [sic] been too well since baby girl was born unfortunately it's been one thing after another the recovery after birth isn't always a smooth ride.

'I'm currently in hospital I had to stay the last 24 hours due to high blood pressure lv [sic] had continuous & my bloods being off which has all stabilised now however l need to remain on some meds for my blood pressure ect [sic] till that resolves my anxiety has also been crazy with everything that's gone on with my body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqXWw_0jH36Cok00
Home is where the heart is: Nicole took to her Stories on Saturday afternoon to share a picture of Bella Rose after the pair returned home

'I'm hoping I can be home today as I miss my baby & being away from her has been horrible I will reply to those who have messaged me once l'm back on feet! Thanks for your kind messages x .'

Last Friday, Nicole revealed the name of her her newborn baby daughter while sharing some adorable snaps of her peacefully sleeping in her Moses basket.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, writing: 'Welcoming our baby girl Bella Rose. Born 7/11/22 at 2am, our little girl weighed 6 lb 14oz. Our hearts are full I have never felt a love like it you are a dream Bella.'

Nicole also gave her followers an insight into her new life as a mother in an extensive Q&A session about the birth and the days after.

Nicole's due date was October 22, but her little girl finally made an arrival into the world over two weeks late, on November 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209s30_0jH36Cok00
Gratitude: The star shared a snap of Bella's tiny feet as she said she was 'grateful' to be at home with her loved ones

And she took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to let her followers know how she was taking to motherhood.

Sharing a picture of Bella fast asleep and referring to a cuddly toy, Nicole captioned the picture: 'Little lady's having some relaxing time. She loves listening to that sheep.

'Our morning routing laid in bed with daddy on his chest (her fave) while I did some bottle sterilising & had a tidy up.

'I had a bath & got dressed today feeling half human again. Still need to get some pink blankets.'

Having asked some of her followers to ask her some questions about life with her newborn, one person queried: 'How was your birth overall? Traumatic? Magical?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMnmE_0jH36Cok00
Little one: The former TOWIE star welcomed baby girl Bella Rose last Monday with her mystery boyfriend of two years - and has remained off her socials in recent days

Nicole replied: 'I was really disappointed and let down with the hospital. They induced me and then took it out as I was moaning with pains, they said it would help slow the contractions down!

'The pains got worse and I was literally begging them to help me with some pain relief, I was in fact crying at one point! They said I was one centimetre dilated and in false labour so I wasn't allowed anything even though I know my body and I knew it wasn't right I continued to beg them to help me.

'The midwife as far as tell me I'm someone who would need an epidural when I'm in "labour" as if I was one centimetre dilated and couldn't handle it.

'I was hit with something to make me drowsy and sleepy, probably trying to shut me up as I was by this point in agonising pain!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAYyM_0jH36Cok00
Get well soon! She explained how she'll need to remain on medication for high blood pressure for now and that her anxiety has been 'crazy with everything that's gone on with my body'

'Two DRs even came down and said you're one centimetre dilated without even checking me, just taking the word of the midwife who I had been begging to help me! They said, "I'll come back in six hours," this was at 12pm. Two hours later I had her, imagine!

'The midwife said she was moving me to a quiet room because I obviously was moaning and screaming. When I got up she realised by the state of the bed my waters broke and I suppose that's when she realised I was right all along and hit the panic button!

'An amazing Dr came in as well as around 10 different medical staff! She said I was fully dilated & I started to push as my baby's heart was dropping on the monitor, it went to 50 at one point, thank God she was okay. Always listen to your body, you know best!

'If it wasn't for that Dr I don't even know what would be she literally got me through it was super fast and extremely hard as I was so drowsy and in pain.

'The relief when she came to me and finally someone who acted straight away as I was fully dilated she was flipping my saviour unlike the other DRs who dismissed me tow hours before.

'But shes here and safe main thing. Just grateful and blessed for her! Next baby I know I won't allow that to happen.'

Another person asked: 'How come you were induced? I'm due to be induced in three weeks.'

TOWIE star Nicole replied: 'I was 10 days overdue which is find to be honest. If I could of done anything different I would not of done it, you can go 14 days! I was getting anxious with baby moving & quite sick towards the end that's why!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwUGY_0jH36Cok00
New arrival: Nicole's due date was October 22, but her little girl finally made a speedy arrival into the world over two weeks late, on November 7

'They said to do that & break my waters but my body did that itself. That probably sped it up I believe even though it was removed.'

Noting how Nicole had appeared to have taken to motherhood on social media, another person asked: 'You seem a natural already. Have you had baby blues?'

She responded: 'Aww thank you, I mean once I'm 100% better I will feel better for her.

'Baby blues not yet. I'm hoping to skip that!'

One other person asked Nicole if she had any help with Bella at home, to which she replied: 'My partner is here with me and to be honest he is actually amazing and the best dad to Bella.

'He adores her, the way he looks after her is just amazing, family have come round too to see the bubba and they always make food and help with anything so I'm very grateful to all of them.'

On the hardest part of her pregnancy, Nicole wrote: 'I was really sick the first 3/4 months, always puking up and no energy. It subsided after that trimester and got better.

'I think the end was the hardest if I'm honest. Just sleep, eat little and often, don't be hard on yourself. Growing a baby isn't easy.'

One other person asked: 'How long was your labour?,' to which Nicole replied: 'The pains I would say started at 9pm here and there, I hit the peak at 12pm when I was full blown at it.

'This is when I was told I was one centimetre dilated and the two DRs came down and said we will check you in six hours despite me begging them for help. I had her two hours later at 2am.

'I think three hours I was moaning and crying for help before I was pushing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eFfo_0jH36Cok00
Family affair: TOWIE star Nicole took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to announce that she had welcomed a baby girl

Nicole took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to announce that she had welcomed a baby girl earlier that morning with her mystery boyfriend of two years.

The reality star shared a sweet video of the newborn holding onto her finger, and revealed that she was in labour for just two hours with her first child.

Nicole's due date was October 22, but her little girl finally made a speedy arrival into the world over two weeks late, on November 7.

Nicole penned: 'My baby girl came so quick, 2am this morning, mummy didn't even get time to have pain relief she come [sic] full pelt within two hours.

'Still can't believe that! But I did it and you was [sic] worth it all.'

Back in April, Nicole revealed that she was expecting her first child with a mystery boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qF2p_0jH36Cok00
Speaking out: Nicole also gave her followers an insight into her new life as a mother in an extensive Q&A session about the birth and the days after

The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy with a heartwarming black and white video in which she showed off her growing baby bump and scan photo.

Nicole also gave her fans a first look at her mystery boyfriend, who had not been previously seen on her social media.

Captioning her post, she penned: 'Half of you & half of me. Baby Beasley due October 2022, daddy & me can’t wait to hold you.

'We are so happy our hearts are full, baby you are so loved already. Anyone who knows me personally, knows I have dreamed of this moment to have a family of my own, to have a family with the love of my life & the most amazing partner a girl could only wish for is a dream come true. I love you both dearly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHyZY_0jH36Cok00
Congratulations! Back in April, Nicole revealed that she was expecting her first child with a mystery boyfriend 

