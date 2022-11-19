Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA ( WKRG ) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats.
The University of Alabama is hosting Austin-Peay in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is currently winning 14-0 in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn University will host Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium. South Alabama continues its historic season at 2:30 p.m against Southern Miss in Hancock-Whitney Stadium.2022 Magical Christmas Toy Drive launch and drop-off locations
WKRG took a look at how to watch and kickoff times below:
University of Alabama
Kick-off : 11 a.m. CT
How to watch : ESPN+
Auburn University
Kick-off : 3 p.m.
How to watch : SEC Network or ESPN+
University of South Alabama
Kick-off : 2:30 p.m.
How to watch : NFL Network
News 5 SEC on CBS
Matchup : University of Georgia at University of Kentucky
Kick-off : 2:30 p.m.
How to watch : Channel 5
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0