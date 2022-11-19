ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said.

Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a 24-year-old male victim was walking outside the East Boston Memorial Stadium when he was approached and stopped by three males.

One of them, later identified as Lucas, allegedly placed a firearm into the victim’s stomach and demanded “everything” the victim had, police said. The victim handed over his iPhone and wallet containing cash and credit cards. The suspects then ran into the MBTA’s Airport Station.

The victim chased after them and saw a black firearm fall from Lucas’ waistband and near the station’s elevator, police said.

Lucas and the victim struggled on the outbound platform and Lucas was able to run away toward the station’s parking lot. Once in the parking lot, the victim and an MBTA employee detained Lucas until Transit Police officers arrived.

Officers found the firearm, a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 Auto with 5 rounds in the magazine and 1 in the chamber, in the mezzanine area by the elevator.

The two other suspects escaped, police said.

Boston 25 News WFXT

