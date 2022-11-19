ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs City School District Hosts Test Drive a Bus Day

By Tamara Starr
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jg1Xa_0jH34ePO00

On Saturday, Saratoga Springs City School District hosted their Test Drive a Bus Day due to the driver shortage. Gerry Freedman is one of the drivers and a trainer. He says the event is all about raising awareness.

“Nationwide, there is a shortage of school bus drivers, and we are definitely impacted by that,” he said. “And we are trying to reach out to the general public to get them behind the wheel of the bus.”

Jeff Wainwright is the Director of Transportation, and he says that these events are helpful to ease any fears that a possible applicant may have.

“We routinely have these events to have people test drive the school bus, in case they have any fears of being behind the school bus,” Wainwright said. “Also to show them how well equipped and how safe our school busses are for the children that we are carrying.”

This year, the school district has purchased seven new school buses. The buses are fully equipped with wifi, travel storage, and even a student attendance tracking device.

“The tablet provides turn path directions for our school bus drivers and routes, and our students have ID cards they use when they get on the bus,” he said.

Judy Kahn is the Transportation Safety Coordinator, and she says that all applicants can undergo a six-week training period to ensure that all prospective drivers are prepared. There is classroom training, behind-the-wheel training, and then driving with supervision.

“There is the practical side of riding all mg with trainers on an actual bus route,” Khan said. “So that you can see the practical side of things.”

If anyone could not attend the event, the district is still accepting applications .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County veteran’s coat drive reaches goal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County “Cares about our Veterans Coat Drive” reached its goal. The final delivery of coats was donated to area veterans along with their families at the Veterans Miracle Center and HATAS. Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy was on hand to help unload bags of coats with veterans and the Best Cleaners crew at the Veterans Miracle Center. Best Cleaners will continue to accept coats throughout the winter for future distribution.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Overdose spike alert issued for Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply. Greener Pathways says if you do use, use...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two helicoptered to burn centers after West Glens Falls explosion

WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls. The two were working to prepare a Thanksgiving gathering, when something sparked the leaking propane tank, causing the explosion. According to Glens Falls spokesperson...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

32nd annual Model Trains Show coming to Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show. The show will run through January 2023. The highlight is a 19 x 27-foot display with tracks that weave through amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town, and freight yards. The display, which includes lighting and working crossing gates, will depict how trains have transformed transportation around the country.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy