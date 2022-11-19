ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Multiple agencies working to locate missing infant last seen in Palm Bay on Tuesday

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
Multiple agencies are aiding in a search for a week-old infant who was last seen in Palm Bay on Tuesday, according to the Brevard County sheriff.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Ryder Stroud, who went missing Tuesday and was last seen in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The infant, who is about a week old, may be with Kylee Barta and James Stroud and traveling in a black 2001 Acura CL with a temporary Florida tag number, DGK 9123, FDLE said. The front bumper may be partially white.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted to his Facebook page Saturday morning asking for the public's help in locating Ryder, saying that the Brevard sheriff's office and Florida Department of Children and Families were assisting in the search.

Ivey urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the child or either of the two adults to call the sheriff's office at 321-264-5201 or send a message to their Facebook page.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

Florida Today

Florida Today

