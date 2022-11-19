ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Investigation underway after man shot following hostage situation, SLED says

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 4 days ago

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Thursday shooting involving a Williamsburg County sheriff’s deputy.

In a statement released late Friday, SLED said the shooting occurred after deputies from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning call at a Kingstree home about a hostage situation.

There was later an “exchange of gunfire,” SLED said.

A man, who SLED reported was armed, was shot and was taken to the hospital. A woman was removed from the home uninjured.

“No law enforcement officers were injured,” SLED said.

SLED said the agency was requested to investigate the shooting, a normal practice for sheriff’s offices when a police officer is involved. The agency said that they intend to conduct interviews and will conduct forensic analysis as needed. The findings will be presented to a prosecutor, according to their statement.

The shooting was the 31st shooting involving a police offcer in South Carolina this year.

It was the first in Williamsburg County.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
wach.com

Elderly Woman dead, six injured after car crashes into Wendy's

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman is dead and several other people are hurt after a car crashed into a Wendy's restaurant on Sumter Highway in Bishopville Tuesday. According to the Lee County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Janie Kirkland. Officials said Kirkland was...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lee County Coroner, one individual has been confirmed as deceased as a cause of the incident. According to Coroner Larry Logan, Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville SC was at the Wendys with her husband. Kirkland was sitting down inside the restaurant when she...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man in deadly Sunday shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago faces charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting reported to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. of Corrections: woman charged with providing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced 54 year-old Marion N. Sackel was charged with criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to a prisoner. Authorities say Sackel gave a package containing two cellphones to an inmate during visitation on Nov. 5. The defendant’s visitation privileges are...
WBTW News13

Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
PAMPLICO, SC
wtoc.com

1 man injured in Burton shooting Saturday

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One man has non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Burton Saturday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a shots fired incident on Colonial Drive in Burton after 8 p.m. Saturday, but didn’t find any victims at the time.
BURTON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
486
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy