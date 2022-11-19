ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Calabasas football team suffers heartbreaking loss in CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal game

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTR4z_0jH340Nh00

Calabasas High's first appearance in a Southern Section football semifinal game in seven seasons ended in a heartbreaking loss in the closing seconds Friday night.

Host San Jacinto, finishing an 80-yard scoring drive, converted three big plays inside the final 30 seconds to post a dramatic 15-14 victory in the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs. Quarterback Dereun Dorth converted a fourth-down pass to Kartell Malepeai to the 1-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, running back Malachi Brown scored from a yard out with 21 seconds left on the clock and Dorth sped in around right end to complete the 2-point conversion.

Calabasas had a chance to hike its lead to 10 points with 5:44 remaining, but a 23-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide.

Two touchdown passes by quarterback Alonzo Contreras pulled the Coyotes into a 7-7 tie in the second quarter and a 14-7 lead in the third quarter.

Running back King Miller led Calabasas with 100 yards on 12 carries.

The matchup turned into an unexpected defensive duel between two high-scoring teams. Calabasas won its quarterfinal game at Ramona, 35-15. San Jacinto reached the semifinals with a 51-32 victory over Oak Park.

Calabasas (8-5) made its playoff run at an at-large entry after finishing fourth in the Marmonte League. The Coyotes' last appearance in the semifinals was in 2016, when they would go on to win the second of back-to-back CIF-SS titles.

San Jacinto improved to 11-2 and will play for the Division 6 championship either Friday or Saturday at Orange High.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona

Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

6 Injured, 1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision

Northridge, Los Angeles, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles resulted in the death of one person at the scene on the 8300 block of North Corbin Avenue in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the collision around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley

A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTLA

One recruit’s long road to recovery after South Whittier crash

Jose Arias, 29, is among the 25 law enforcement recruits who were hurt when a wrong-way driver plowed into their group as they were jogging in South Whittier Wednesday morning. Arias is struggling to overcome his devastating injuries. A husband and father of two young children, Arias is a former Marine who dreamed of having […]
WHITTIER, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy