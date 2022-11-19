ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield News Journal

Felony court sentencings

By From public records
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3uBQ_0jH33ydd00

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

● Robert M. Hall, 57, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Christopher L. Ball, 34, seven to eight years in prison, forfeiture of $7,104, a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm handgun and $440 in costs for possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence; and four counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of having weapons while under disability, both with forfeiture specifications.
  • David D. Messer, 39, six months in prison, $800 in extradition fees and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Steven S. Earl, 35, nine months in prison for domestic violence.
  • Jeremy Stoutermire, 35, three years of probation and a $1,000 fine for aggravated trafficking in drugs.
  • Roberto B. Lee, 28, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs and escape.
  • Hunter McCafferty, 21, three years of probation and $2,950 in restitution for burglary.
  • Keshawn D. Cobb, 26, three years of probation and a $350 fine for having weapons under disability.
  • Jessica N. Adkins, 35, 2½ years of probation, a $250 fine and $40 in costs for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.
  • Gerald W. Galloway, 52, three years of probation, a $250 fine and $80 in costs for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
  • Brandon S. Grove, 20, 2½ years of probation and a $500 fine for two counts of attempted grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.
  • Lindsay L. Dodd, 38, three years of probation for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Sabra Edwards, 18, three years of probation for tampering with evidence.
  • Tom L. Styer, 54, three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance analog.
  • Imani J. Holmes, 23, three years of probation and $399 in restitution for aggravated assault.
  • Jeanette E. Sykes, 41, three to four years in prison and a $7,000 fine for aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder

Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police release footage of shootout…suspect charged

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Department Captain Tom Walker released dash and body cam video from the November 11th shootout between Bucyrus Police and a Centerburg man. Officer Devin Wireman (K9 Handler) and Lt. Curt Bursby (2nd-shift supervisor) were directly involved in the shooting. In a news release issued earlier, Captain Walker identified specific points of significance, including:
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

MARMET contributes more reward money for the capture of Marquis DeShun Adams

MARION—The Marion Police Department would like to announce that the MARMET Drug Task Force Board of Directors has decided to contribute an additional $2,500.00 to the $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for information that leads to the arrest of Marquis DeShun Adams in this case. There is a currently a warrant out for Adams’ arrest for homicide.
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
WKBN

$1 million government imposter scheme in Ohio lands man prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Monday for conspiring with others to trick victims into mailing more than $1 million by pretending to be federal government officials. Sagarkumar Patel, 29, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday to 36 months in prison for multiple counts of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in Ohio park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Police looking for armed robber

UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of kidnapping, murdering of Richland County woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend last year in Richland County. A jury on Wednesday convicted John Mack Jr. of 17 criminal counts related to the death of 33-year-old Melinda Davis, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors had originally sought the death penalty against Mack but later dropped that specification, and the harshest sentence he can now face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bus involved in minor injury crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
MARION COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy