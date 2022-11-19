Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday
Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
50 area homes taking part in Christmas light displays
The homes involved are on Fairview Avenue, Indian Lake Boulevard, Holly Street, Hood Drive and Maple Street.
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
Injuries reported in Trumbull County crash
Firefighters in Braceville Township responded to a crash that caused injuries Monday night.
wtuz.com
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
wtuz.com
State Route 542 to Close Over Atwood
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down State Route 542 on Monday to start a bridge replacement. Just north of Dellroy, SR 542 will close for an estimated 150 days for bridge replacement work, where the road goes over Atwood Lake. The detour route...
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
WYTV.com
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a Cleveland firefighter was killed while assisting at a rollover crash along Interstate 90. “It’s one of my biggest fears I have for all my people,” said Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost. Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during...
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
A holiday tradition: Kraynak’s ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ draws visitors
A holiday tradition for nearly 60 years, Kraynak's "Christmas Tree Lane" draws dozens of families to witness the merry display as the holiday season draws near.
explore venango
Police Release Information on Two-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information on a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, November 19, this crash happened on Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 7:25 a.m. on November 3.
Driver escapes car fire near Lowellville restaurant
A driver escaped without injury after the vehicle he was driving went up in flames Monday afternoon.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
eXp Realty to celebrate opening of Boardman office with ribbon cutting ceremony
Wendy Perez and her team at eXp Realty, a real estate brokerage subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., will celebrate the opening of a new office in Boardman with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. The new office will be located at 6715 Tippecanoe Road...
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
WATCH: Ambulance almost in crash during snow squall on I-79 in Butler County
CRANBERRY, TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - While responding to a reported accident on I-79 in Butler County, a Harmony EMS ambulance had to veer off the road to avoid hitting another vehicle Friday afternoon.In the video, the ambulance was traveling in the left-hand lane going approximately 44 mph when an SUV, trying to get around a truck, started spinning out, causing the ambulance to veer off the road. According to Harmony EMS, nobody was injured.
Comments / 0