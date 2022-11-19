Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal NC crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said. The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.
2 dead after small plane crashes in Winston Salem
Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people.
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
2 dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journa that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and...
1 dead after DWI wrong-way crash on I-40 near Trollingwood Rd. in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is facing a charge after a wrong-way crash Sunday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the head-on crash happened on I-40 northbound near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County. Investigators said the crash happened after 10 p.m.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Yadkinville on Monday, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the road. An unidentified male was taken to Atrium […]
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
WXII 12
Pedestrian dead after being hit by SUV on I-73, troopers report
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was killed while attempting to cross an interstate on foot, troopers said. On the evening of Nov. 18, Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 73 near Pineview Road in Randolph County. Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, was attempting to cross...
Collision blocks primary route to hospital in Salisbury, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A primary route to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center has been blocked due to a collision, according to city officials. Officials said the accident caused a traffic signal to fall into the roadway at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street. Traffic operations crews are...
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
wfdd.org
UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash
Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
3 killed in NC shooting; 26 evidence markers spotted at scene
Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.
Woman charged after fatal hit-and-run in Wilkes County, troopers say
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man was killed in a hit and run crash in Wilkes County, troopers say. On Nov. 17 around 10 p.m. highway patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. According to troopers, a Honda Civic going southbound on NC 18 hit a pedestrian trying […]
WXII 12
Woman charged with deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A woman is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he was hit Thursday while walking in the area of NC Highway 18 near Ruritan Park Road in Wilkes County. Click the...
Comments / 0