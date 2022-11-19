ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

NTSB: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal NC crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane that crashed in North Carolina, killing two people from Illinois, was experiencing engine trouble, federal authorities said. The pilot reported the engine trouble to the tower at Smith Reynolds Airport on Saturday as he approached to land, Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Winston Salem-Journal.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
CBS 17

NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journa that two people died in the crash of the small plane in a residential area on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
wfdd.org

UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash

Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Woman charged with deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A woman is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he was hit Thursday while walking in the area of NC Highway 18 near Ruritan Park Road in Wilkes County. Click the...
WILKESBORO, NC

