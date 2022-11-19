Read full article on original website
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
A former Facebook security chief told Elon Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for correcting Musk's 'clear misstatements'
A former Facebook executive weighed in on Elon Musk's tumultuous new ownership of Twitter. Stamos advised Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for "correcting your clear misstatements." Musk has publicly fired some workers who have taken to Twitter to dispute claims he has made about the company. Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Some Twitter staff hung up on Elon Musk as he tried to persuade them to stay during a last-minute video call
Elon Musk gave Twitter staff an ultimatum that they needed to sign up for "extremely hardcore" work, or leave the company. Many chose the latter.
After Elon Musk fired Twitter staff for criticizing him, some remaining employees are hurriedly deleting Slack messages they fear he won't like
Twitter staff are removing Slack messages they fear Elon Musk won't like, Platformer reported. This comes after the tech mogul fired some Twitter staff for criticizing him online. One software engineer said he thought he was fired "for not showing 100% loyalty in slack." After Elon Musk fired some Twitter...
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk's 'hardcore' work ultimatum was a deliberate plan to push Twitter employees out after he was warned against cutting more than 50% of staff
Elon Musk originally wanted to lay off significantly more than half of Twitter's staff, but was advised against the move, Platformer reported.
Elon Musk says 50 Tesla software engineers brought in to review Twitter's code had volunteered for the job
Elon Musk told a court that 50 Tesla engineers working at Twitter weren't "Tesla assets." He said that's because the Tesla staff had volunteered to work at the company after-hours. Musk was testifying over a shareholder lawsuit which says his $55 billion pay package was excessive. The 50 Tesla engineers...
Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.
Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives. Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Some Twitter staff who committed to Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 vision have since been laid off, reports say
On Wednesday last week, Musk told Twitter staff to commit to his vision or be laid off. On Sunday, some who committed were reportedly let go.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Elon Musk ‘dismantles safety work at Twitter,’ makes employees ‘cry:’ Washington Post report
A Washington Post report criticized Elon Muck's takeover of Twitter, arguing it threw the site into chaos and left "vulnerable communities" less safe.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
