Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.

Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives. Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.

