kalkinemedia.com

The tension between Elon Musk and Twitter has been all over the place this year. The long-awaited deal between Twitter and Musk did happen after all, but things have, so far, not gone the way people thought they would. As the developments would unfold, people are now fearing the collapse of once the most-liked micro-blogging site.
The Hill

Grassley presses Musk over Twitter data security concerns, whistleblower allegations

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the highest-ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, pressed new Twitter CEO Elon Musk over data security concerns raised by a Twitter whistleblower who came forward before Musk completed his acquisition of the company.  Grassley’s Wednesday letter to Musk focuses on issues Musk inherited when taking over Twitter, differing from pushback from…
kalkinemedia.com

Fauci says to 'cooperate fully' with any Congress hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, plans to "cooperate fully" with any Congressional hearings, he said Tuesday in his last appearance at the White House podium. "If there are oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress," said...
