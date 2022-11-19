ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW’s Safest Hospital System

Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
aisd.net

Arlington ISD teachers share what they’re thankful for

Our schools are closed this week for the fall break. Everyone in the district has plenty to be thankful for, and we wanted to know what it is. We traveled across the district to talk with students, teachers, staff members and our Board of Trustees to find out what they’re thankful for in 2022.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
RICHARDSON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall

A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
DALLAS, TX
landonhomes.com

Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community

Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX

