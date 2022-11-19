Read full article on original website
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals
Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
dmagazine.com
DFW’s Safest Hospital System
Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
keranews.org
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
aisd.net
Arlington ISD teachers share what they’re thankful for
Our schools are closed this week for the fall break. Everyone in the district has plenty to be thankful for, and we wanted to know what it is. We traveled across the district to talk with students, teachers, staff members and our Board of Trustees to find out what they’re thankful for in 2022.
Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
Houston Chronicle
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested
The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified. Maricela Moreno died at the age of 67 from what the Medical Examiner calls “blunt force injuries.”
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
fox26houston.com
Kids used as drug mules, mother sends fentanyl that kills father in Dallas Airport
Dallas - An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, was indicted for the distribution of a controlled...
KHOU
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
