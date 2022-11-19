ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Twitter Ending ? | What's the latest after Elon fired Twitter employees? | kalkine Media

The tension between Elon Musk and Twitter has been all over the place this year. The long-awaited deal between Twitter and Musk did happen after all, but things have, so far, not gone the way people thought they would. As the developments would unfold, people are now fearing the collapse of once the most-liked micro-blogging site.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys

(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
How are various countries challenging Russia? | Kalkine Media

As the year nears an end, there are speculations about whether the Russia-Ukraine war would too. The war that began in February this year has taken many turns and influenced the global markets heavily. It has been the subject of major discussions amidst important global meetings. Even now, it heavily influences some important developments around the world. Well, the global market has been challenging Putin's resilience for quite a while now, but would it be able to survive without Russia's oil treasure, it remains yet to be seen.
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says

TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request...
