Benton County, OR

Comments / 1

Related
hh-today.com

City cites violations at downtown building

The bike and I were going west on Albany’s First Avenue Tuesday when a white paper notice in the window of a long-vacant building caught my eye. This address, 129 W. First, has been in the news here before. Years ago it housed taverns, including the Westerner and later the First Round and a sports bar named Espolon. For a brief time it served as temporary headquarters for the American Legion.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years

After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
ALBANY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Family Medical Group in Molalla sees changes

Patients in the mid-Willamette Valley will have streamlined access to services and informationPatients across the mid-Willamette Valley will now have access to a wider range of local healthcare services thanks to a merger between Family Medical Group and Legacy Health. Dr. Shandra Greig, site medical director for the new Legacy Medical Group clinics in Molalla and Silverton said she sees the partnership as a way to "deepen our relationship with the community and to give our patients and their families additional levels of health care options." "There is no denying that the last several years have taken a...
MOLALLA, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Credit union heads up fundraiser to support children’s hospitals

Oregon State Credit Union, headquartered in Corvallis with a branch in Philomath and several other communities in the Willamette Valley and central coast, is selling Santa Dollar stocking stuffers through Dec. 23 to help raise money for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Funds raised from the sale of Santa...
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Letter: Philomath, the future is in our hands now

Dear Philomath — you are doing it wrong. If you want to pave over and destroy your beautiful valley, keep doing what you are doing. Do you want to have fish to catch in unpolluted rivers, clean water to drink and good food to eat? Did you know that bright light at night is carcinogenic? All that industrial light pollution turning the night into day is bad for you.
PHILOMATH, OR
nbc16.com

'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
EUGENE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
wholecommunity.news

Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding

Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

The spread that disappeared: A mystery

Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law

Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters on Friday to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE

