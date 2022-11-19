Patients in the mid-Willamette Valley will have streamlined access to services and informationPatients across the mid-Willamette Valley will now have access to a wider range of local healthcare services thanks to a merger between Family Medical Group and Legacy Health. Dr. Shandra Greig, site medical director for the new Legacy Medical Group clinics in Molalla and Silverton said she sees the partnership as a way to "deepen our relationship with the community and to give our patients and their families additional levels of health care options." "There is no denying that the last several years have taken a...

MOLALLA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO