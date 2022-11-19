Read full article on original website
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
BREAKING NEWS: Pregnant Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for multimillion-dollar blood testing fraud conspiracy
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for defrauding investors out of millions. Pregnant Holmes, 38, sobbed as she was sentenced by US federal judge Edward Davila, telling the court that she 'tried to change the world. She was surrounded...
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years
Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant and will welcome her second child ahead of going to prison. The Theranos founder, 38, is expecting her second baby, court documents revealed, per The New York Times. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company. Per court filings obtained by The Times, she became...
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
The Verge
Here’s why Elizabeth Holmes thinks she shouldn’t go to prison
Elizabeth Holmes really doesn’t want to go to prison. In an 82-page sentencing memorandum filed last week (via Gizmodo), Holmes’ lawyers attempt to paint the former Theranos CEO in a more positive light in a bid to reduce her sentencing. Holmes, who claimed her company had the technology...
Elizabeth Holmes Asks For 18 Months Home Stay Instead of Jail After the Former Theranos CEO Was Convicted of Fraud
The filing argued the "real" Holmes has been obscured by "media vitriol."
Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
The Verge
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in prison, according to journalist John Carreyrou. She will have to report to prison on April 27th, 2023, and will have an additional three years of supervised release once she’s out, according to Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan.
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
MySanAntonio
Elizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family Visits
(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes will wake up at 6 am, will have her choice of three subdued colors of clothing, and will be well above the average age of her fellow inmates if she ends up serving her 11 1/4-year prison sentence at a minimum-security women’s facility outside Houston as recommended by her judge.
Prosecutors: Elizabeth Holmes fraud created 'spectacular fame, adoration, billions of dollars of wealth'
SAN JOSE -- A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.Holmes' sentencing in the same San Jose courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will take center stage as he weighs the federal government's recommendation to send...
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in fraud case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a 15-year prison sentence in addition to fines against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after she was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. A court filing from the DOJ asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to sentence the former entrepreneur to...
kalkinemedia.com
