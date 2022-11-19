ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant and will welcome her second child ahead of going to prison. The Theranos founder, 38, is expecting her second baby, court documents revealed, per The New York Times. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company. Per court filings obtained by The Times, she became...
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
Here’s why Elizabeth Holmes thinks she shouldn’t go to prison

Elizabeth Holmes really doesn’t want to go to prison. In an 82-page sentencing memorandum filed last week (via Gizmodo), Holmes’ lawyers attempt to paint the former Theranos CEO in a more positive light in a bid to reduce her sentencing. Holmes, who claimed her company had the technology...
Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in prison, according to journalist John Carreyrou. She will have to report to prison on April 27th, 2023, and will have an additional three years of supervised release once she’s out, according to Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan.
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
Elizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family Visits

(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes will wake up at 6 am, will have her choice of three subdued colors of clothing, and will be well above the average age of her fellow inmates if she ends up serving her 11 1/4-year prison sentence at a minimum-security women’s facility outside Houston as recommended by her judge.
Prosecutors: Elizabeth Holmes fraud created 'spectacular fame, adoration, billions of dollars of wealth'

SAN JOSE -- A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.Holmes' sentencing in the same San Jose courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu TV series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will take center stage as he weighs the federal government's recommendation to send...
Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Agrees to Help Prosecutors Nail Her Hubby

The stepmother of missing 5-year-old girl Harmony Montgomery pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges unrelated to the disappearance in a coordinated effort with law enforcement to press murder charges against her husband and Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery. In a plea deal, Kayla Montgomery has pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury and prosecutors have agreed to drop a slew of other charges against her, including possession of stolen guns and for lying about the location of Harmony to obtain welfare checks. She has also agreed to cooperate with the prosecutors who have charged Adam with murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence in relation to Harmony’s presumed death. The missing New Hampshire girl was last seen with her father and stepmother between October and November 2019, but police weren’t notified she was missing until 2021. Kayla Montgomery is expected to appear in court on Friday to formally enter her plea.Read it at Fox News
Woman Jailed for Using Drugs While Pregnant Says She Wasn't Even Pregnant

A woman was thrown in jail for taking drugs while being pregnant, but she says she wasn't pregnant at all. Earlier this year, while Stacey Freeman was under investigation by the Department of Human Resources for substance use, her child falsely told authorities that Freeman was pregnant, AL.com reported. Ordered to take a pregnancy test, Freeman never did—and so a local official issued a warrant for her arrest, according to a lawsuit that Freeman filed.
Trump asks court to unseal search warrant affidavit in documents probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a federal court in Florida to provide him and his lawyers with a complete version of the sworn statement that federal investigators used to obtain a search warrant for his Florida property in August. Prosecutors are conducting a criminal probe...
