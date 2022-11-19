This guy is probably lucky he wasn't tackled by players and/or officials on this foolish move. A KHL game was interrupted Sunday by a fan who decided to jump on the ice right in the middle of play. After he scaled the glass and started a light jog near one of the bluelines, officials were left with no choice but to blow the whistle. The fan wasn't met with a whole lot of resistance. He followed the referees when they told him to leave, but did drop to his knees and raise his arms above his head to cheers before getting off the ice. While he seemed to get off lightly, I'll take a wild guess and say he won't be allowed in a KHL arena for a while, if not for the rest of his life. I wouldn't be surprised at all to hear he had been arrested. This video appears to be shot by a fan. Other than some cheers, there didn't even seem to be a whole lot of reaction from the crowd. Just another day in Russia, I guess.

2 DAYS AGO