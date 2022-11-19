Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
NBC Sports
Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone
The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER KEITH YANDLE MAKES BOLD PREDICTION ON THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS
The New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night marked their 13th straight win - tying a franchise record. Over that span, the Devils have outscored their opponents 57-32, and their underlying analytics are at the top of the league. One critique of the Devils has...
markerzone.com
CHRIS WIDEMAN AND TYSON JOST DROP THE GLOVES
These aren't really two guys you'd think of when fighting in hockey is being considered. Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens and Tyson Jost of the Buffalo Sabres decided to drop the gloves in the first period of Monday night's game. It's not a bad fight for two guys who don't do it often. The Habs and Sabres have been involved in a chippy affair in this game.
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
markerzone.com
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS RETIRE MARIAN HOSSA'S NUMBER 81
Prior to Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Chicago Blackhawks retired the jersey number of three-time Stanley Cup champion, Marian Hossa. Hossa, 43, spent eight seasons in Chicago where he appeared in 534 regular season games. During his time with the Blackhawks, Hossa tallied 415 points (186 goals, 229 assists), helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
markerzone.com
HUGE MISTAKE LEADS TO HABS GOALIE PROSPECT SCORING A GOAL
File this one under weird goals you don't see very often. During Tuesday's Champions Hockey League game between Frolunda HC and the Straubing Tigers, we had a goalie goal, but not your average goalie goal. The game was the second-leg of a round of 16 tie between the two teams...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumours: Dvorak, Trade Watch & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours rundown, the Canadiens loan out a prospect and unveil a new addition to the team. There have been indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs. Also, some veterans have been seen as trade targets. There may be changes in the team’s ownership structure as well.
NBC Sports
Capitals’ Kuemper, Aube-Kubel receive rings from Avalanche
Darcy Kuemper spent months trying to avoid getting a good look at the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup rings. Now playing for the Capitals, the veteran goaltender had to wait a little longer than his former teammates to get his ring and he didn’t want any spoilers. He almost...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Entering Important Rebuild Window
Building a team is like stitching new cloth onto an older one. Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will need to thread the needle and stitch the right parts if he wants to keep the rebuild moving steadily upwards. After the first 18 games, the Canadiens hold a 9-8-1...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 23
* Buffalo became the eighth team in NHL history to score three times in the opening 2:13 of play - part of a hot start in Montreal that quickly became the fourth game in League history with at least four goals in the opening three minutes of action. * Buffalo...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE PROSPECT SUSPENDED FOR RETURNING TO HOME COUNTRY
According to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, have suspended defensive prospect Danila Zhuravlyov for leaving the organization and returning to Russia for personal reasons. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round in 2018 and after spending the...
markerzone.com
FAN ESCORTED OFF ICE AFTER JUMPING GLASS DURING KHL GAME (VIDEO)
This guy is probably lucky he wasn't tackled by players and/or officials on this foolish move. A KHL game was interrupted Sunday by a fan who decided to jump on the ice right in the middle of play. After he scaled the glass and started a light jog near one of the bluelines, officials were left with no choice but to blow the whistle. The fan wasn't met with a whole lot of resistance. He followed the referees when they told him to leave, but did drop to his knees and raise his arms above his head to cheers before getting off the ice. While he seemed to get off lightly, I'll take a wild guess and say he won't be allowed in a KHL arena for a while, if not for the rest of his life. I wouldn't be surprised at all to hear he had been arrested. This video appears to be shot by a fan. Other than some cheers, there didn't even seem to be a whole lot of reaction from the crowd. Just another day in Russia, I guess.
markerzone.com
PREDICTING CANADA'S ROSTER FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
In just over a month from now, ten nations will embark on a quest to be crowed World Junior Hockey Champions when they take the ice in Halifax and Moncton starting on Boxing Day. For the hosts, Canada, they'll be looking to win back-to-back tournaments for the first time since...
Comments / 0