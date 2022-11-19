Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: New ‘Deadpool 3’ Casting Call Hints at Villain
Deadpool 3 shot up to everyone’s must-watch list the moment it was revealed that they were including Hugh Jackman in the cast. The actor may have said farewell to the character of Wolverine in Logan, but he finally gets the chance to unite with Ryan Reynolds. It also is fitting given his way of destroying the fourth wall and ongoing jokes about Jackman throughout his first two entries.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Kevin Bacon Addresses His MCU Debut
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star Kevin Bacon addressed the first time he came up in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, the beloved actor explained his stunned reaction to the name-drop in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Hearing yourself get referenced in any movie would be a shock. But, when you become a key part of one of the MCU's most beloved group of characters, it can be a lot to take in. Bacon was not expecting it, and James Gunn did not tip him off at all. Apparently, the two had worked together in the past, but he wasn't going to spoil the surprise. Fans and the star alike crowded into the theater to see the first Guardians and came away loving what they saw. Check out the entire story for yourself down below!
murphysmultiverse.com
New Working Title for ‘Deadpool 3’ Reveals the Size of Hugh Jackman’s Role
When Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3, it was met with equal measures of shock and excitement. Fans, and even Jackman, believed that Logan was the swan song for the actor in the role he’d dedicated the better part of two decades to play. As the film draws nearer to its scheduled April start of production, more information about it has begun to trickle out, including a working title that might give an idea of just how big Jackman’s role in the film will be.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Clears the Air on the Rumors Surrounding Henry Cavill’s Superman Contract
For those outside of the know, visionary director James Gunn is now in the driver’s seat at DC Films, alongside co-leader Peter Safran, and he’s not afraid to clear things up when the internet gets them wrong. A recent online rumor claimed British star Henry Cavill, who has portrayed Superman in the DCEU since 2013’s Man of Steel, had signed a new contract with the company that included the potential for television appearances. While Gunn has not yet fully denied this, he did take to Twitter to clarify that no current reports on the matter come from anyone with actual knowledge on the situation.
ComicBook
X-Men Star James McAvoy Dancing Video Has Marvel Fans Shaking
X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy was cutting a rug at the GQ Man of the Year afterparty. Star Wars actor John Boyega had some praise for his friend after 3 hours of dancing without a real break. The videos are all over Twitter, and the result will probably bring a smile to your face. Other stuff happened at the ceremony, like Andrew Garfield being honored. (Daredevil star Charlie Cox managed to get a good joke in on his friend when he introduced the "third best Spider-Man", his words not mine!) But, when the serious business was over, it was time to hit the dance floor and no one hit the scene quite like the X-Men star. Check out some of the videos for yourself down below courtesy of @mcclafloy and @somuchhappenin_.
purewow.com
Owen Wilson Looks Just Like Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Sneak Peek
Take out your canvas and paintbrush, because we’re about to paint some happy little clouds with Bob Ross Carl Nargle. IFC Films has released an exclusive first-look image of the new comedy film, Paint. The 54-year-old Owen Wilson is set to play Nargle, a Vermont artist who also happens to be the number one painter on television (and who happens to look exactly like Ross).
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals If There Were Other Options to Replace T'Challa
After Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Marvel Studios quickly decided to not recast the character of T'Challa. Instead, Ryan Coogler and the filmmakers behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opted to use the film as a tribute to the late actor, having his character die due to illness in the sequel. As trailers and marketing collateral for the film has now confirmed, Shuri (Letitia Wright) has become the new Black Panther after managing to synthetically recreated the Heart-Shaped Herb.
ComicBook
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
wegotthiscovered.com
As James Gunn teases Lobo, a contender has already thrown their cigar into the ring
As several high-profile names continue or prepare to jump the burning ship that is Twitter, no one has quite managed to match the splash made by James Gunn when he announced his presence on Mastodon, the Twitter competitor that’s happy to collect the more Musk-averse denizens of the platform.
ComicBook
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
