Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star Kevin Bacon addressed the first time he came up in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, the beloved actor explained his stunned reaction to the name-drop in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Hearing yourself get referenced in any movie would be a shock. But, when you become a key part of one of the MCU's most beloved group of characters, it can be a lot to take in. Bacon was not expecting it, and James Gunn did not tip him off at all. Apparently, the two had worked together in the past, but he wasn't going to spoil the surprise. Fans and the star alike crowded into the theater to see the first Guardians and came away loving what they saw. Check out the entire story for yourself down below!

4 HOURS AGO